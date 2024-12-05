Cast Announced For CHRISTMAS EVE IN DIKANKA At Gallery Players Overtures Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced for CHRISTMAS EVE IN DIKANKA, a new musical by Kit Goldstein Grant, at Gallery Players Overtures Festival on December 13 & 14, 2024.

It's Christmas Eve in Dikanka, and a blacksmith must find fancy shoes like those worn by the Czarina in the next few hours or lose the heart of his lady love. But when the Devil comes to town, will he give up his soul for a sole? And what will he do about his mother, who is a promiscuous witch? No really, an actual witch. This loosely adapted take on Nikolai Gogol's story sets the show in a meta-theatrical universe which combines a Ukrainian 19th century absurdist tone and a modern sensibility, plus a lotta slapstick.

The cast features Juan Calix, Emily Esposito, Christopher Michaels*, David Perlman*, Bailey Seeker, Ellen White*. The production is directed by Joey Murray, with music direction by Joseph K. Ivan, and stage management by Jo Calhoun. Produced by Tony-award winning producer Judith Manocherian (Once On This Island, The Prom), and associate produced and assistant directed by Alexa Powell. Book, Music and Lyrics are by Kit Goldstein Grant.

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association. Equity Approved Showcase.

