CHOKE, a New Play by KJ Stewart, to Premiere in Brooklyn at Life World

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New York performing arts company Leonard Santos LLC will present the premiere of Choke, a new play by KJ Stewart, from 20-22nd November 2026 at Life World, 563 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237.

In a new reality television competition show hosted by Yung Gravy, women eat hot dogs as fast as they can for fame, glory, and a large cash prize. Peaches is the sexy one. Delicious is the seasoned veteran. Baby is the innocent newcomer with everything to prove. Choke is a body horror comedy for reality television lovers and haters alike.

'We sit with Debbie (and sometimes her roommate, Allen), on the couch. Watching the contestants as they navigate a maze of voyeurism, overconsumption, and body-capital to try and win the hearts of America,' said Noah Latty, the director of Choke. 'Choke is a play about spiraling into womanhood in a system that exploits, and what it takes to win the game.'

KJ Stewart, the playwright of Choke, said: 'I am insanely grateful and thrilled to bring Choke to Life World. This play has been in development for some time now, and it's wonderful and fulfilling to see it come to life like this. Choke is, in some ways, an expression of deep anxiety about life in the age of the internet, our consistent failure to connect, and our blind acceptance of whatever we're fed. It is also an absurd parody of modern reality television shows hosted by C-list celebrities and starring human cartoons. For me, the intersection of these themes is where the play has always been meaningful and surprising, in the writing process and beyond. I'm thrilled for people to see how my director, Noah Latty, has transformed and elevated this story in this production."

Performed by Erin Noll, Andrew Hardigg, Keyana Hemphill, Aja Downing*, Drae Campbell*, and Mitchell Ashe; written by KJ Stewart and directed by Noah Latty. Produced by Leonard J. Santos and associate produced by Amanda Ng.

The rest of the crew of Choke features Cecilia Jane as the Stage Manager, Attilio Rigotti as the Set and Projections Designer, Nick Webster as the Sound Designer, Kay Wright as the Light Designer, Sam DeBell as the Costume Designer, and Abby Anderson as the Intimacy Coordinator.

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

About Leonard Santos LLC - A performing arts production company based in New York supporting emerging artists.

Leonard Santos LLC is an independent NYC-based production company, led by producer and administrator Leonard J. Santos, that specializes in supporting emerging artists and creatives through comprehensive project management, financial planning, and artistic development. With experience spanning Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and major festivals, the company facilitates the creation of bold, innovative artistic work.

CHOKE

Life World

563 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237.

Tickets: $15 - $35

Performances: 20 - 22 November

Run time: 80 mins

Age category: All ages

https://leonardsantos.com/productions/choke/

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