Brooklyn Seaport Unveils Fall Programming Lineup

The Seaport today announced its fall 2023 programming lineup, featuring the return of the neighborhood's iconic pumpkin arch reimagined, the popular Halloween Block Party and several other events, activities, and limited-edition menu items for the community to enjoy this fall season. With autumnal events and unique culinary experiences all located on the East River waterfront with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge, the Lower Manhattan nautical neighborhood is once again slated to be the ultimate autumn destination for New Yorkers and travelers alike.

“Fall is a wonderful time at the Seaport for community members and families to come together and enjoy seasonal outdoor fun,” said Andrew Schwartz, Co-President of the New York Region for Howard Hughes. “As the air gets crisper here in New York City, visitors can decorate pumpkins, take a photo in our pumpkin frame, or grab a refreshing Oktoberfest brew to celebrate the season. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Seaport for our best fall yet.”

For those looking for the perfect fall photo-op, the Seaport will be bringing back a large-scale pumpkin structure on the Heineken Riverdeck. The pumpkin arch from previous years will transform into a pumpkin frame this season, offering photographers a perfect fall border for their pics. The pumpkin frame will be installed by September 29 and will be up through the first week of November.

This year, Halloween is coming early to the Seaport. In collaboration with Mommy Poppins, the Seaport will host Seaport Kids x Halloween Block Party on Saturday, October 28 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Fulton and Front Streets. The Block Party will feature pumpkin decorating, a live pumpkin carving demonstration, face painting, ghoulish STEM activities and more for all Halloween lovers to get into the spooky spirit. Plus, to sweeten the deal, local retailers will be participating with trick or treating during the Block Party.

To keep the Halloween fun going on Sunday October 29, The South Street Seaport Museum will continue to offer Halloween arts-and-crafts activities and the spooky scavenger hunt aboard the tall ship Wavertree. Additionally, Hester Street Fair will be activating on Seaport Square both Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29. Featuring a costume contest with chances to win prizes, local vendors and retailers, DJ sets and delicious food and drink options, Halloween weekend at Hester Street Fair is a can't miss celebration.

To celebrate every brew lover's favorite fall happening, Garden Bar, the city's largest outdoor bar, will host Gardenfest on the cobblestones of Fulton Street from Saturday, September 16 to Thursday, October 5. Gardenfest will feature a $9 beer special—the perfect brew for crisp autumn afternoons. Each Sunday during Gardenfest from 2-7pm, Garden Bar will have special celebrations featuring a live band, ice cold beer, games & prizes, and DJ sets by DJ Currywurst & his Die Fräulein Wunders.

To ring in the fall, Malibu Farm will host Ripe ‘n Ready: End-of-Summer Tomato Party with Chef Noah Poses & Eckerton Hill Farm on September 27th. This 4-course, tomato-inspired, family-style feast from savory to sweet will feature four hand-selected wine pairings to complement the red star of the evening and the opportunity to learn about the rich history and unique flavors of Heirloom tomatoes. Later in the season, Malibu Farm will host Spooky Cookies, a Halloween cookie decorating class for kids with brunch on October 28th starting at 11:30am, offering a tasty first stop before enjoying the other offerings at the Seaport's Halloween Block Party.

For more exceptional dining experiences, the Seaport is New York City's go-to neighborhood for a wide range of culinary offerings, including al fresco dining, restaurants from acclaimed chefs including The Fulton, Carne Mare and Mister Dips, and the newly opened Tin Building by Jean-Georges which features an expansive culinary marketplace with an array of international cuisines, restaurants, and bars.

The Seaport is New York City's original neighborhood, a maritime hub of history located along the East River in Lower Manhattan, with iconic waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the city skyline. It serves as a vibrant home to residents and a global destination for travelers, offering more than 450,000 square feet of entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences.

Home to independent businesses, the historic South Street Seaport Museum, entertainment hub Pier 17, and the newly restored Tin Building, a 54,000-square-foot culinary destination curated by Jean-Georges, the Seaport is an epicenter of culture. With support from its founding partners—Chase and Heineken the neighborhood celebrates emerging and resident artists, local organizations, and community connectivity through its curated seasonal programming.

For more information about events at the Seaport this fall, visit: https://theseaport.nyc/neighborhood-events/.