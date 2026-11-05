Billie Holiday Theatre to Host Caribbean Theatre Festival

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The Billie Holiday Theatre has announced the return of Caribbean Theatre Festival: “Caribbean Calling – Roots & Resurgence,” from December 11–12, 2026, taking place at its home in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Following its successful inaugural presentation in 2025, the festival expands from a single evening focused on the English-speaking Caribbean into a multi-day celebration of playwrights and plays from across the Caribbean and its diaspora. Presented as part of The Billie’s biennial Black Narrative theatre series, the festival is curated by Obie Award-winner Heather Alicia Simms and Drama Desk Award-nominee Patrice Johnson Chevannes.

With this broader scope, Caribbean Calling brings the richness of the Caribbean and its diaspora to the stage, celebrating the stories, languages and theatrical traditions that connect its communities across borders and generations. Staged readings, live performance and conversation will bring seminal works into dialogue with contemporary voices exploring identity, migration and cultural inheritance, honoring the region’s theatrical legacy while creating space for emerging playwrights.

The festival opens on Friday, December 11 with a full-length reading of Jamaican-Puerto Rican playwright Christin Eve Cato’s Beneath the Land of Cockpit Country, first presented as an excerpt at the inaugural festival in 2025. Centered on a family’s struggle over ancestral land in Jamaica, the play explores environmental justice and cultural inheritance. Directed by Karl O’Brian Williams and presented with Braata Productions, the reading is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts.

On Saturday, December 12, Roots & Resurgence brings master and emerging Caribbean playwrights together through staged readings, live performance and conversation. The evening includes a panel exploring the Caribbean’s enduring influence on Black storytelling, moderated by Patricia McGregor, with Nicole A. Watson, Ngozi Anyanwu and Karl O’Brian Williams. Additional festival participants include three-time Tony Award-winning producer Lamar Richardson and two-time Tony Award-winning actress Kara Young.

Central to the festival is an appreciation for the language and sound of Caribbean storytelling. Caribbean and Caribbean-American actors will bring the works to life through the rhythms, cadences and cultural perspectives that inform them, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the richness and variety of the region’s theatrical expression.

The expanded program builds on The Billie’s longstanding commitment to presenting the many dimensions of the Black experience. Rooted in Bedford-Stuyvesant and serving a borough with deep Caribbean ties, Caribbean Calling brings the region’s histories, humor and artistic traditions to a stage where community and cultural expression meet.

“Caribbean storytelling is an essential part of the Black experience and of the cultural life of Brooklyn,” said Shadawn Smith, Executive Director of The Billie Holiday Theatre. “Founded during the Black Arts Movement, The Billie has long been a home for Black theatre—a place where our stories are told, our artists are nurtured and our communities see themselves on stage. Expanding Caribbean Calling builds on that history and mission, bringing the breadth of the Caribbean and its diaspora into the ongoing story of Black theatre. We’re honoring the playwrights who laid the foundation while creating space for a new generation to carry these traditions forward.”

“This festival is a product of a dream, our dream, to bring Caribbean voices to the American stage in a significant and lasting way,” said Heather Alicia Simms. “Last year’s offering was a beautiful first step toward realizing that vision, and this year, we’re building on that foundation - creating more space for the richness and range of Caribbean stories to be seen, heard and celebrated.”

Patrice Johnson Chevannes continues: “When Heather and I were invited to curate the Caribbean Theatre Festival at The Billie Holiday Theatre, we soon realized we had been called for such a time as this. Caribbean artists across the diaspora have made extraordinary contributions to theatre, yet too often remain hidden in plain sight. Caribbean Calling offers a home for those artists - a place to gather, connect and celebrate the stories and traditions that shape their work.

We sent out a Caribbean clarion call, and remarkable artists answered - from Broadway and beyond, from Canada, England, Jamaica and Trinidad. That response speaks to the vitality of Caribbean theatre and the desire to bring its many voices together. Honoring our roots does not limit us; it expands us. Through Roots & Resurgence, we are creating space for the Caribbean diaspora to see, hear and recognize itself in the richness of our shared stories.”

Friday, December 11 | 6 PM

Full-Length Reading: Beneath the Land of Cockpit Country

Tickets: Free with RSVP

The festival opens with a full-length reading of Beneath the Land of Cockpit Country by Christin Eve Cato, the Jamaican-Puerto Rican playwright whose work was introduced through an excerpt at the inaugural festival.

The presentation marks the continued development of a work first shared with Caribbean Calling audiences in 2025. Directed by Karl O’Brian Williams and presented in collaboration with Braata Productions, the reading is supported through a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Saturday, December 12 | 6 PM

Roots & Resurgence: Staged Readings, Live Performance and Conversation

Tickets: $20

﻿An evening of staged readings and live performance brings together master and emerging Caribbean playwrights, featuring a cast of Caribbean and Caribbean-American actors. The program unfolds in two acts - Roots and Resurgence - connecting the writers who helped shape Caribbean theatre with those redefining its narratives today.

ACT I - Roots celebrates four seminal works that have helped establish the theatrical landscape of the Caribbean and its diaspora. Playwrights to be featured include Patrick Brown (Jamaica), Aime Césaire (Martinique), Errol John (Trinidad), Carol Fonseca Galvez (Belize).

ACT II - Resurgence turns toward four works by contemporary playwrights whose writing examines identity and migration, extending the conversation across generations and borders. Playwrights to be featured include Andres Santiago Pina (Dominican Republic), Eljon Wardally (Grenada), Camille Simone Thomas (Jamaica) and Franceluce Benson (Haiti).

The evening will also feature a dynamic panel conversation exploring the Caribbean’s contributions to global Black storytelling, the legacy of its theatrical traditions, and the opportunities and challenges facing Caribbean artists today. A talkback with the Resurgence playwrights will offer audiences a closer look at the creative voices carrying those traditions forward.

Moderated by Patricia McGregor, Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop, the panel will feature Nicole A. Watson, Producing Artistic Director of Playwrights’ Center; playwright and actress Ngozi Anyanwu; and Karl O’Brian Williams, Artistic Director of the Obie Award-winning Braata Productions. Adding to the festival’s distinguished gathering of theatre artists will be three-time Tony Award-winning producer Lamar Richardson and two-time Tony Award-winning actress Kara Young.

Caribbean Theatre Festival: “Caribbean Calling – Roots & Resurgence is presented as part of Black Narrative, The Billie’s biennial theatre series featuring solo performances, one-act plays, staged readings, works-in-progress, Black theatre history and playwright-centered programming.

To purchase tickets and for additional information, please click HERE

ABOUT THE Billie Holiday Theatre

The AUDELCO, Obie, and National Medal for the Arts award-winning Billie Holiday Theatre is an artistic anchor to the largest African American community in the nation: Central Brooklyn

and one of the last remaining theaters forged in the aesthetic and sociocultural kiln of America’s Civil Rights/Black Arts Movements. Founded in May 1972, The Billie Holiday Theatre is a beacon for world-class art rooted in racial justice in the heart of Bed-Stuy: producing, presenting, and commissioning new and classic works and festivals in theater, dance, music, visual arts, and film; providing artistic and institutional residencies; and serving ages 3 to 103 with dynamic and accessible educational programming.

For additional information, please visit thebillieholidaytheatre.org.

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