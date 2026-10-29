Asia Kate Dillon Joins Producing Team of WACO BOY CLUB

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Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange Is the New Black) has joined the producing team of Mack Lawrence's new play Waco Boy Club, at Brooklyn Art Haus in November 2026. Waco Boy Club will run November 19-21, 2026, at Brooklyn Art Haus in Brooklyn, New York.

Dillon, who in 2016 became the first nonbinary actor cast in a major American television series, joins National Queer Theater (NQT) in producing Waco Boy Club, which follows Cosmo, Strider, and Phantom: three friends whose relationships warp in the heat of a Central Texas garage. Part seance, part two-step, this trans coming-of-age tale asks: How do I see myself if all I see is you?

Since March 2025, National Queer Theater has served as co-plaintiff in a lawsuit, backed by the ACLU of Rhode Island, against the National Endowment for the Arts over its ban on awarding grants to arts organizations or projects that 'promote gender ideology.' NQT has continued to produce work by trans and queer artists as the lawsuit has proceeded through the federal courts.

"We are thrilled to have Asia's support behind Mack Lawrence's brilliant new play,' said Adam Odsess-Rubin, Founding Artistic Director of NQT. 'Asia has been an incredible force for trans representation in our industry. Right now, centering trans stories and trans artists is absolutely essential as Broadway, Hollywood, and our political institutions grow increasingly conservative.'

National Queer Theater previously announced that Sagan Chen (Cosmo), Hunter Hopkins Dunn (Strider), and Anna Aubry (Phantom) will star in Waco Boy Club. Maya Quetzali Gonzalez is directing. The creative team includes costume design by Hahnji Jang, set and prop design by Gaya Maria Chatterjee, sound design by Ryan Gamblin, and lighting design by Maryam Sweirki. The stage manager is Campbell Anidjar. Casting is by Peter Dunn.

About Asia Kate Dillon

Asia Kate Dillon (they/them) is a performer, writer, producer and director. As Taylor in Showtime's Billions, Dillon was the first nonbinary actor to ever be cast in a major television series for which they were nominated for a Critics Choice Awards in the supporting actor category in 2017 and 2018. They subsequently appeared in the role of The Adjudicator in the feature film John Wick 3: Parabellum. Dillon is also known for their other television roles in Orange Is the New Black, The Simpsons, Master of None, Younger, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, gen:LOCK. They have been featured in a wide variety of editorial publications including The New York Times, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, OUT, GQ and Glamour and have been interviewed on ABC Nightline, Ellen, Late Night with Seth Meyers and countless entertainment and news programs. Their feature film Outerlands, which they produced and also starred in, premiered at SXSW in 2025 and went on to win several awards domestically and internationally. Theater credits include Macbeth, Twelfth Night, The Tempest, and The Mysteries.

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