All-Female Cast Set For Sarah Ruhl's IN THE NEXT ROOM at the Vino Theater

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Final Girls Theater Company will presenttheir debut production of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or: The Vibrator Play). This production, featuring an all-female cast, will be directed by Brooke Hall. Performances will take place at the new Vino Theater, 274 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211. The opening performance is Saturday, April 25th at 1 pm. There will be three evening performances at 7:30 on April 26, 27, and 28. Performance run-time will be about 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15 minute intermission.

As the sun sets on the 19th century, it rises on an exciting new era of electricity and...medically induced org*sms? Dr. Givings is a man of science, whose home practice is at the forefront of medical advancements. His offerings to female patients include the newly-invented electric vibrator, a machine that produces "paroxysms" in order to cure bouts of hysteria. But what happens when the women around him realize the true power of these "paroxysms," and, even more concerningly, how to achieve them without the help of a doctor?

This production boasts a talented cast of established women in the indie theatre scene. Chiara Aiello (Mrs. Givings), Maribelle Flint (Dr. Givings), Sammy Carlucci (Mr. Daldry), Kaitlyn Hipwell (Mrs. Givings), Gillian Mackay Brown (Leo Irving), Abby Martineck (Annie), Autumn Maynard (Elizabeth), Mikey Mor (Mrs. Daldry). Chiara Aiello will perform the role of Mrs. Givings April 25 and 27, and Kaitlyn Hipwell will perform on April 26 and 28. Directed by Brooke Hall, Assistant Directed by Lydia Winter, Stage Managed by Gabi Benintendi.

Final Girls Theater Company, founded in 2026, aims to give women a platform to showcase their talents. In an industry that leans heavily female while continuing to overwhelmingly center male artists and stories, Final Girls sees one clear solution: give women the opportunities that might otherwise go to a man. With a cast of women inhabiting traditionally male roles and a leadership team of almost entirely women, Final Girls sends a clear message with their debut production: We don't need men to make good art.