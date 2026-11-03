Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
A TOUCH OF SHAKESPEARE 2026 to Stage Monologues Directed by James Jennings at American Theatre of Actors
The eight-actor ensemble includes Jonathan Beebe, Travis Bergmann, Amber Brookes, Maddie Eiden, Elizah Hill, Jake Minter, Dustin Pazar, and Annie Unger.
The American Theatre of Actors, Inc. (ATA) will present another installment of A Touch of Shakespeare 2026, helmed by ATA founder and Indie/Off-Off-Broadway movement pioneer James Jennings. Presented as part of ATA’s signature CLASSICAL Program, the production showcases eight versatile performers taking on a dynamic selection of William Shakespeare’s finest monologues—spanning the darkness of Richard III to the wit of Much Ado About Nothing, and beyond.
Conceived and directed by Jennings, A Touch of Shakespeare 2026 strips away unnecessary spectacle to highlight the linguistic power, emotional depth, and timeless resonance of Shakespeare’s verse, interpreted through the lens of a vital ensemble of New York stage actors.
The production features an eight-actor ensemble: Jonathan Beebe, Travis Bergmann, Amber Brookes, Maddie Eiden, Elizah Hill, Jake Minter, Dustin Pazar, and Annie Unger.
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