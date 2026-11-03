 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

A TOUCH OF SHAKESPEARE 2026 to Stage Monologues Directed by James Jennings at American Theatre of Actors

The eight-actor ensemble includes Jonathan Beebe, Travis Bergmann, Amber Brookes, Maddie Eiden, Elizah Hill, Jake Minter, Dustin Pazar, and Annie Unger.

By:
A TOUCH OF SHAKESPEARE 2026 to Stage Monologues Directed by James Jennings at American Theatre of Actors

The American Theatre of Actors, Inc. (ATA) will present another installment of A Touch of Shakespeare 2026, helmed by ATA founder and Indie/Off-Off-Broadway movement pioneer James Jennings. Presented as part of ATA’s signature CLASSICAL Program, the production showcases eight versatile performers taking on a dynamic selection of William Shakespeare’s finest monologues—spanning the darkness of Richard III to the wit of Much Ado About Nothing, and beyond.

Conceived and directed by Jennings, A Touch of Shakespeare 2026 strips away unnecessary spectacle to highlight the linguistic power, emotional depth, and timeless resonance of Shakespeare’s verse, interpreted through the lens of a vital ensemble of New York stage actors.

The production features an eight-actor ensemble: Jonathan Beebe, Travis Bergmann, Amber Brookes, Maddie Eiden, Elizah Hill, Jake Minter, Dustin Pazar, and Annie Unger.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The American Theatre of Actors
Recent Articles
HOME IS SWEET SORROW Earns 10 AUDELCO Nominations; Thompson-Scretching to Receive Legacy Award
HOME IS SWEET SORROW Earns 10 AUDELCO Nominations; Thompson-Scretching to Receive Legacy Award
10/12/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS

Impossible But True in Brooklyn Impossible But True
Old Stone House (10/16-11/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Play Without Ceasing in Brooklyn Play Without Ceasing
Bechdel Project (11/07-11/07)
Tristan & Yseult in Brooklyn Tristan & Yseult
St. Ann's Warehouse (11/01-11/22)
In the Course of Love and Joy in Brooklyn In the Course of Love and Joy
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (4/09-4/09)
Sam Zalta - There Will Be Pain, There’s Beauty Here - Album Release Show (with Grape Wayne and Mimi Pretend) in Brooklyn Sam Zalta - There Will Be Pain, There’s Beauty Here - Album Release Show (with Grape Wayne and Mimi Pretend)
ALPHAVILLE (11/05-11/05)
Show Up, Kids! Interactive Family Comedy in Brooklyn Show Up, Kids! Interactive Family Comedy
The Rat NYC (10/03-11/28)
Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos in Brooklyn Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
Chelsea Table & Stage (8/29-12/31)
Auld Acquaintances in Brooklyn Auld Acquaintances
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (1/20-1/20)
The Last Letter in Brooklyn The Last Letter
The Brick Theater (10/15-11/08)
Henry IV, Part II in Brooklyn Henry IV, Part II
Box of Moonlight (12/16-12/20)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets