A TOUCH OF SHAKESPEARE 2026 to Stage Monologues Directed by James Jennings at American Theatre of Actors

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The American Theatre of Actors, Inc. (ATA) will present another installment of A Touch of Shakespeare 2026, helmed by ATA founder and Indie/Off-Off-Broadway movement pioneer James Jennings. Presented as part of ATA’s signature CLASSICAL Program, the production showcases eight versatile performers taking on a dynamic selection of William Shakespeare’s finest monologues—spanning the darkness of Richard III to the wit of Much Ado About Nothing, and beyond.

Conceived and directed by Jennings, A Touch of Shakespeare 2026 strips away unnecessary spectacle to highlight the linguistic power, emotional depth, and timeless resonance of Shakespeare’s verse, interpreted through the lens of a vital ensemble of New York stage actors.

The production features an eight-actor ensemble: Jonathan Beebe, Travis Bergmann, Amber Brookes, Maddie Eiden, Elizah Hill, Jake Minter, Dustin Pazar, and Annie Unger.

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