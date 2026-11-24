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The true story of Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku OAM, who chose hope over hatred after surviving some of history's darkest atrocities, will come to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Cremorne Theatre from 23 February 2027 in the acclaimed stage production The Happiest Man on Earth.

Adapted from Eddie Jaku's international bestselling memoir, it is brought to the stage by acclaimed playwright Mark St Germain, directed by Therèsa Borg of Monstrous Theatre and stars Anton Berezin as Eddie. Anton is a celebrated performer with a career spanning more than three decades, including appearances in The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Cabaret, Cats, Fiddler on the Roof and Back to the Future.

Audiences follow Eddie's journey from a Jewish childhood in Germany through Nazi persecution and unimaginable loss to a life defined by gratitude, resilience and optimism. More than a story of survival, The Happiest Man on Earth explores the philosophy that guided Jaku throughout his life: that happiness is a choice.

Presented as part of QPAC's 2027 Creative Learning program, the production offers students a powerful opportunity to engage with history through live performance. To inspire learning, critical thinking, empathy and meaningful discussion, QPAC's Creative Learning program connects young Queenslanders with transformative arts experiences at QPAC, in classrooms, communities and across the state through its Digital Stage platform.

Katrina Torenbeek, Director of Creative Learning and Community Engagement at QPAC says: “At the heart of The Happiest Man on Earth is a message of hope and humanity, inspired by Eddie Jaku's extraordinary ability to find joy, purpose and connection despite everything he endured. We're proud to bring this acclaimed production to QPAC so that audiences and students can experience it for themselves.'

Director, Therèsa Borg says: “What drew us to Eddie's story was not only what he survived, but how he chose to live afterwards. Despite experiencing unimaginable loss, Eddie remained committed to kindness, gratitude and optimism. That spirit sits at the heart of this production.”

'The play offers a thought-provoking and educational experience that leaves audiences with a renewed sense of hope, humanity and connection.'

In addition to the performances, students also have an opportunity to participate in a Scenography experience, exploring QPAC as a living laboratory for performance making, examining how space influences storytelling. The experience encourages high-school students to think like theatre-makers by considering how stories change when performed in different environments.

Minister for Education and the Arts John-Paul Langbroek says “I welcome the opportunity for Queensland school students to learn about Eddie Jaku's incredible life through QPAC, Monstrous Theatre and Neil Gooding Productions presentation of this stage production of his story — exploring powerful themes and the art of adapting stories to performance spaces.

“Delivering on the Crisafulli Government's 10-year strategy for arts and culture, Queensland's Time to Shine, QPAC's Creative Learning Program is enhancing arts access and encouraging creative career pathways for young people.”

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