SIX Will Arrive at QPAC's Playhouse This December

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has just announced Louise Withers, Michael Coppel and Linda Bewick, the Australian producers of SIX, will present the Tony Award-winning electrifying musical phenomenon by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss from 30 December at QPAC's Playhouse.

This Australian production played a record breaking 15-week run at Sydney Opera House during the summer where it became the longest running show ever at the iconic venue. During 2022 SIX has further enjoyed imperial reigns with rapturous acclaim by both critics and audiences alike, in Canberra, Adelaide and currently in Melbourne.



Due to unprecedented popular demand, SIX will make a royal return to Sydney from 26 August. The Queens will then continue their reign in Perth from 24 November and in Brisbane at QPAC from 30 December.

"We are overjoyed at the reaction the current SIX tour has had across Australia thrilling audiences in Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Melbourne. This incredible musical is truly a global phenomenon and as we continue the sensation into Perth and Brisbane, these powerful and dynamic performers along with the Queendom, the legion of fans it has already amassed across Australia, are set to empower and inspire audiences the way only these Queens know how!", said Louise Withers on behalf of the Australian producers.

The witty, pop-fueled musical packed full of sass remixes the history of the six wives of Henry VIII - Britain's notorious Tudor King - as they take to the microphone and reclaim their HERstories, once and for all.

The incredible Queens reigning supreme on stage include Phoenix Jackson Mendoza playing the first wife, the sassy Catherine of Aragon. The rule-breaking second wife Anne Boleyn is played by Kala Gare with Loren Hunter in the role of the loyal third wife Jane Seymour. The independent Anna of Cleves is played by Kiana Daniele. Chelsea Dawson takes on the role of the playful fifth wife, Katherine Howard, and Vidya Makan plays the surviving wife, the empowering Catherine Parr.

Joining the SIX Australian Queens are the extremely talented swings made up of Karis Oka and Shannen Alyce Quan, Dance Captain Chiara Assetta and Resident Choreographer/Alternate Swing Cristina D'Agostino. Also supported by the SIX band Ladies in Waiting including Music Director / Keys Claire Healey, Assistant Music Director / Keys Heidi Maguire, Kathryn Stammers on Drums, Debbie Yap on Guitar and Jessica Dunn and Ann Metry on Bass.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SIX has continued its reign and become a global phenomenon. Its Studio Album has achieved in excess of 500 million streams across all platforms worldwide, over three billion views on TikTok and has recently reached Gold status.

In May 2022, a live recording, captured from the star-studded opening night performance on Broadway was released, which topped iTunes charts the world over, and has already amassed over 10 million streams.

Recently SIX victoriously recommenced on the West End, across the UK and on Broadway it won two Tony Awards - to Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss for Best Original Score and to Gabriella Slade for Best Costume Design, four Drama Desk Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and won the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best West End Show, voted for by the public. Most recently the London cast performed live in front of the Royal Family as part of Queen Elizabeth II's televised 'Party at the Palace' celebrations in honour of the Platinum Jubilee, watched by a UK audience of over 13 million. The original West End cast also performed live from Hampton Court Palace at three sold-out performances to a combined audience of over 9,000 fans.

SIX The Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choregraphed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is by Paul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton.

Originally Produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, and George Stiles. Produced in Australia by Louise Withers, Michael Coppel and Linda Bewick.

Tickets to the QPAC season will go on sale to the general public from 9am Friday 19 August via qpac.com.au or 136 246.