QPAC's New Stage Goes Live On Queensland Day

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) today announced its Digital Stage is now live, bringing the arts to more Queenslanders and taking Queensland artists and companies beyond the state's borders.



Digital Stage, made possible by QPAC, will offer a mix of free, paid and exclusive on-demand content, providing a platform for a diversity of Queensland-grown performances from around the state.

Audiences can immediately choose from Dead Puppet Society's award-winning drama The Wider Earth and two workshops, with the company's ground-breaking Ishmael - recorded during its world premiere season at QPAC - available as an exclusive offering for students and teachers.

Free content now available includes behind-the-scenes glimpses into recent blockbusters such as the world premiere of Trent Dalton's Boy Swallows Universe, adapted for the stage by Tim McGarry; and the Australian premiere of the Broadway hit An American in Paris in QPAC's Lyric Theatre.

Soon to be released are the epic music concert BLAKTIVISM, which was part of QPAC's Clancestry - A Celebration of Country last month and starred the likes of Baarka, Tasman Keith and Bart Willoughby; the soaring sounds of Queensland Symphony Orchestra, including the sell-out kids show Sounds Like... an Orchestra!; and acclaimed works by internationally renowned Circa Contemporary Circus.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the Digital Stage initiative would allow more people to engage with the arts.

"QPAC has a great history of sharing iconic stories and the new Digital Stage will take its performances from the traditional floorboards to audiences far and wide," Minister Enoch said.

"This new platform is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the enormous talent, creativity and originality of our Queensland artists to increased audiences from anywhere across the globe.

"The Digital Stage delivers on key priorities of the Queensland Government's Creative Together, a 10-year Roadmap for arts, cultural and creativity in Queensland to activate our global digital spaces and share our stories and celebrate our storytellers.

"The countdown to the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics is well underway and QPAC's Digital Stage will further profile Queensland's reputation as home to rich arts and cultural experiences by sharing our stories on a digital world stage."

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said Queensland Day felt like the perfect time to go live with the initiative and that the intention of Digital Stage was two-fold.



"We acknowledge that we are Queensland's performing arts centre, but also that Queensland is the most decentralised state in Australia, so a digital platform allows us to present world-class performance beyond the walls of our theatres," Mr Kotzas said.

"Breaking down these geographical barriers also allows us to help broaden the reach of the wealth of talent we have here in Queensland. For example, it's exciting to think that some of the new First Nations work we are nurturing here could be broadcast for Community on Country and further afield.

"Over the last few years we've seen the demand for online arts content grow remarkably and it shows no signs of slowing, so we look forward to continuing to increase our digital offering with new content dropping regularly."



Digital Stage is available via mobile, desktop and tablet, with capabilities for Chromecast or AirPlay.

Visit digitalstage.qpac.com.au for current program offerings, and to sign up for news about QPAC's future digital releases.