Listen: FROM WATER TO AIR EP Features Broadway Performers on New Australian Musical Recording

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From Water to Air (Highlights), the new EP from Australian composer and lyricist Alanya Bridge, is now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

The recording features Keri René Fuller, Kennedy Caughell, Mia Gerachis, Beda Spindola and Avery Raquel, and marks the first recording from Bridge's musical From Water to Air.

The six-track EP offers a first glimpse into the work, a 60-minute song cycle woven through the four elements of water, earth, fire and air, exploring themes of passing over, rebirth and self-discovery.

From Water to Air (Highlights) is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other major platforms.

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