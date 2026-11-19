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A robotic dog, a post-human world and a live orchestra will come together in a groundbreaking new era of theatre-making when Brisbane's acclaimed Dead Puppet Society premieres The Last Echo at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) next April.

Presented by QPAC and World Science Festival Brisbane and produced by Dead Puppet Society, The Last Echo will open at the Cremorne Theatre from 1 April and run until the 10 April 2027.

Set in a futuristic world, The Last Echo follows the journey of a solar-powered robotic dog, Echo, that awakens after centuries of waiting for his owner. As he ventures through unfamiliar landscapes, Echo's quest becomes a moving exploration of memory, connection and what endures long after humanity has disappeared.

Blending the ancient art of puppetry with cutting-edge robotics, the production is accompanied by an original score performed live by members of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said The Last Echo offers an examination of the relationship between humanity and technology in an increasingly digital world.

“We don't often think of science and the performing arts occupying the same space, but The Last Echo is a potent reminder that while technology rapidly evolves, the essential human instinct for connection and story remains unchanged,” said Ms Healy.

“Together with World Science Festival Brisbane and Dead Puppet Society, we're proud to bring this world premiere to life.'

Dead Puppet Society Creative Director and Co-Founder David Morton said that the integration of robotics opens extraordinary new possibilities for the company's distinctive approach to storytelling.

“There's something magical about bringing an imagined world to life right before an audience's eyes, and this production takes that possibility further than we've ever gone before,' Mr Morton said. "Robotics allows us to give our creations a new level of movement, autonomy and scale. Audiences can come face to face with these extraordinary beings, share their space and experience a kind of wonder that can only happen in live performance."

Queensland Museum CEO Renai Grace said The Last Echo highlights the strength of collaboration within Queensland's cultural and creative sector, blending innovation and storytelling in a truly original theatrical experience.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with QPAC to present the world premiere of The Last Echo, a captivating new show that brings science and storytelling together,' said Ms Grace. “Combining science, technology and creativity, the show is a natural expression of the World Science Festival Brisbane's 2027 'Think Deep' theme, inviting audiences to slow down, reflect and embrace their curiosity.”

With the robotic puppet wizardry from Dead Puppet Society and music by Queensland Symphony Orchestra, Minister for Education and the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said The Last Echo is a fantastic example of the intersection of arts, science and technology.

“Combining curiosity, creativity and cosmic wonder, the World Science Festival Brisbane is the perfect place for the latest world premiere from the tech-savvy storytellers of Queensland's Dead Puppet Society,” Minister Langbroek said.

“The Crisafulli Government is proud to support The Last Echo through the Queensland Arts Project Fund, which has invested almost $3 million in new creative work from 69 Queensland-based individuals, organisations and groups to-date.

“Aligned with our 10-year Queensland's Time to Shine strategy, we continue to invest in the World Science Festival Brisbane as a unique celebration of science, education and the arts, which has generated more than $58 million for Queensland's economy since 2016.”

The Last Echo is co-commissioned by Dead Puppet Society, QPAC, World Science Festival Brisbane, Creative Australia, Arts Queensland and the Seaborne, Broughton & Waldorf Foundation.

The Last Echo is presented by QPAC and World Science Festival Brisbane as part of the festival program, exploring futuristic themes through the intersection of arts, science and new technologies.

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