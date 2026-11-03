CIRQUE EMPIRE to Make Brisbane Debut at QPAC's Glasshouse Theatre in February

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The new Glasshouse Theatre will be transformed into the world of 1920s New York when Cirque Empire comes to Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) from 5 to 14 February 2027, making its Brisbane debut as part of the production's world premiere season.

Bringing together an international cast of elite circus performers, acrobats and aerial artists, Cirque Empire is a lavish new circus spectacle from entertainment visionaries Tim Lawson and Simon Painter, the producers behind international sensation The Illusionists, Cirque Alice, and Now You See Me Live.

Executive Producer Tim Lawson said he was delighted to return to QPAC following the success of Cirque Alice and Now You See Me Live.

'We are thrilled to bring Cirque Empire to the beautiful new Glasshouse Theatre and introduce Brisbane audiences to this extraordinary new production,' said Mr Lawson. “Whether you're planning a romantic date night or a glamorous night out with friends, Cirque Empire is the perfect excuse to dress up, indulge and escape the everyday. We had such fun and success with Cirque Alice last year at QPAC, so we are very excited to be back in Brisbane for this inaugural season.'

The production boasts an extraordinary line-up of international circus talent, including Duo Paradise performing a breathtaking pas de deux; The Reyes Brothers with their gravity-defying juggling act; aerial straps sensation Viktoriia Bubnova; hand-balancing extraordinaire Valentin Chetverkin; the high-flying Zapata Brothers on teeterboard; and Duo Sirca Marea showcasing a spectacular aerial cradle performance.

Adding further star power to the creative team is chorography by award-winning Australian creative director and performer, Kelley Abbey, whose career has spanned some of the biggest stages and screens in the world including television series, So You Think You Can Dance in Australia and the United States and the Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA-winning film Happy Feet.

Creative Producer Simon Painter said the production featured some of the very best contemporary circus talent from around the globe.

'We've brought together some of the finest circus artists performing anywhere in the world,' Mr Painter said. 'From extraordinary aerialists and acrobats to world-class comedy and dance talent, this cast represents the very best in contemporary circus. Cirque Empire captures the excitement, glamour and larger-than-life spirit of the decade of decadence, combining incredible human skill with a theatrical spectacle unlike anything else on stage today.'

For those seeking an even more immersive experience, Cirque Empire will also offer a unique VIP on-stage seating option, placing guests at the heart of the action.

Tim Lawson and Simon Painter have created, produced and presented first class entertainment in more than 450 cities in 45 countries, smashing box office records on Broadway, London, Vegas and beyond.

Cirque Empire marks the company's ninth circus production together, many of which, including Le Noir and Cirque Alice (both seen at QPAC) and Circus 1903, have enjoyed great international success with multiple sell out seasons in London, New York and Vegas.

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