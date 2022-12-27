Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHOIR BOY Comes To Queensland PAC Next Year

Performances begin March 15th, 2023.

Dec. 27, 2022  

Choir Boy is coming to Queensland Performing Arts Center next month, with performances running from March 15th through March 18th.

Determined to make his mark, Pharus Young is hell-bent on being the best choir leader in the 50 year history of Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. In a world built on dusty rites and rituals, how can he maintain his shine while trying to conform to masculine expectations and gain the respect of the choristers he leads?

Directors Dino Dimitriadis (Overflow, Cleansed) and Zindzi Okenyo (seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner, Orange Thrower) lead a sensational Australian and International team, presenting Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's (Moonlight) delicate, brutal script. Music Direction by Allen René Louis (Broadway Inspirational Voices) blends the language of high school hallways with the soulful sounds of gospel for an unforgettable night at the theatre.

Choir Boy is a moving coming-of-age story of sexuality, race, hope, and a young gay man finding his voice.




Full Company Announced For Brisbane Season of HAMILTON Photo
Full Company Announced For Brisbane Season of HAMILTON
The producers of the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical HAMILTON have confirmed the full company today for the Brisbane season, opening at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC (Queensland Performing Arts Centre), beginning January 27, 2023.
Ensemble Q Announces 2023 QPAC Concert Season Photo
Ensemble Q Announces 2023 QPAC Concert Season
Ensemble Q has announced its 2023 concert season at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), delivering an exciting new series that will take audiences on a musical, visual, and immersive journey. 
Jay Shetty, Bestselling Author & Podcast Host, Is Coming To Australia On First Ever Wo Photo
Jay Shetty, Bestselling Author & Podcast Host, Is Coming To Australia On First Ever World Tour JAY SHETTY: LOVE RULES
Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has announced his first ever world tour, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, which will come to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in April 2023. In a 90-minute experience, Jay will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, including live meditations, experiments, and demonstrations.
HAMILTON to Leave Australia Following Brisbane Season Photo
HAMILTON to Leave Australia Following Brisbane Season
The producers of HAMILTON have announced that the Australian production of the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical must leave Australia following the conclusion of the Brisbane season in April 2023.

