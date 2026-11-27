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Footage of the opening number from the Brazilian production of PERCY JACKSON, O MUSICAL has been shared by Cena Musical, offering a look at the start of the Portuguese-language staging now playing at Teatro Liberdade in São Paulo. The production opened on 10 October 2026 and is in its final week, with performances running until 29 November.

The musical is based on Rick Riordan's book series, with a script by Joe Tracz and music by Rob Rokicki. It premiered off-Broadway in 2014, reached Broadway in 2017 and opened on the London West End in 2024. The São Paulo staging is described as the first authorized production of the musical in Latin America, produced by Lab Cultural.

Daniel Salve is the general director and Rafael Marão is the music director. Vivien Fortes and Lucas Lorenzato are credited with movement and choreography, and the Brazilian version was translated by Victor Mühlethaler. João Lucas plays Percy Jackson, with Marianna Alexandre as Annabeth Chase, Thales Cesar as Grover, Fernando Caruso as Mr. D and Caio Paduan as Poseidon. The cast also includes Analu Pimenta as Sally Jackson, Rodrigo Garcia as Luke and Nicole Luz as Clarisse.

The production features 18 actors, more than three tonnes of set, 60 costumes and 15 wigs, and is billed as the largest Percy Jackson staging ever mounted. Earlier, two performance clips from the production, featuring 'M.A.C.' (D.O.A.) and 'Missão Mortal' (Killer Quest), were also shared by Cena Musical.

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