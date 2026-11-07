Video: "Mi Tierra" Performed By The Cast Of ON YOUR FEET! At Teatro Claro Mais SP

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A new clip of 'Mi Tierra' offers a look at ON YOUR FEET! Brasil, the Brazilian production of the Broadway musical built around the lives and music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Watch the performance video!

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring story of music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The Broadway hit celebrating the couple's journey from their Cuban roots to international stardom. Based on the couple's true story, the musical follows Gloria and Emilio from their first meeting in 1975 through the obstacles and achievements that transformed them into international stars. Together, they helped bring Latin music into mainstream American pop culture, overcoming industry resistance and cultural barriers. The show also explores the personal challenges behind their success, including Gloria's devastating 1990 tour bus accident, which left her temporarily paralyzed and threatened her career, as well as her remarkable recovery and return to the stage.

Camilla Camargo stars as Gloria Estefan, Venezuelan actor Esteban Velásquez makes his Brazilian musical theater debut as Emilio Estefan, and Renata Brás plays Gloria Fajardo, Gloria's mother. Directed by Ricardo Marques, with an adaptation by Silvano Vieira, the production features musical direction by Paulo Nogueira and choreography by Tutu Morasi.

The Brazilian production opened on November 6, 2026 and will run through December 20th at Teatro Claro Mais SP, located at Shopping Vila Olímpia. Tickets can be purchased here.

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