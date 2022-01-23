VIDEO: Watch the Cast of NOITE DE PATRO Perform 'Ex Do Seu Atual'

The musical Noite de Patroa is set to play at the Liberty Theatre, Rua São Joaquim, 129, São Paulo on January 27th at 21:00h. Get ready to see the show with this clip of the cast performing "Ex Do Seu Atual." According to Teatro Liberdade's website, the show is an original musical with lots of feminejo music.

The website shares the plot, stating, "After catching her husband cheating on her on her wedding day, Marina finds herself a single mother with two jobs to support the young son Adam left never to see again. What could be the story of any Brazilian woman takes a fantastic turn when Larissa Fernandes, the popstar with whom she caught up with her husband on that fateful day, goes to meet her at the bar and says the same thing happened to her. They begin to notice other similarities and realize that they are much more alike than they thought. It's blood moon night, a phenomenon that happens once every 100 years and they toast their lives, their relationships and the ex who brought them together: "May he feel in his skin for one night what he made us feel."

To buy tickets, click here. Watch the performance clip below!