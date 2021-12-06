THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Comes to Theatro São Pedro

Theatro São Pedro premieres the season of the opera The Seven Deadly Sins, by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht.

The work tells the story of Anna, who leaves on a journey to find work and, later, be able to return to Louisiana and build a house for her family. Brecht and Weill split Anna in two. Anna I is careful and balanced; Anna II is a girl turned into a commodity.

For different personalities, or different dimensions of the same personality, Weill created different characterizations.

While the role of Anna I was written for a singer, Anna II is played by an actress or dancer. In turn, the other characters - the father, the mother, the brothers - function as a chorus, assuming different musical identities throughout the story.

Every scene in the opera is dedicated to a cardinal sin.

In the first, Preguiça, Weill makes a parody of choral music while the family asks God to help them on their journey; in the second, Pride, evokes a waltz; in the third, Anger, a fox-trot characterizes the world of cinema; on the fourth, Gula, Anna's family turns into a barbershop quartet.

On the fifth, Lust, there is a dance scene; on Friday, Greed, Weill parodies the heroic cut opera; and in the seventh, Envy, an angular march takes us towards the Epilogue, when Anna returns to Lousianna.

The degradation of Anna II's body; the poor; the financial condition that segregates and interferes with social relationships; moralism within the family: throughout Anna's trajectory, Brecht and Weill make sharp criticisms of the capitalist world.

Learn more at https://theatrosaopedro.org.br/estreia-os-sete-pecados-capitais-no-sao-pedro/.