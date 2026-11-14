Kiara Sasso, Gustavo Barchilon, Anna Akisue Among Artists Training Musical Theater Students in São Paulo

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From January 11 to 30, nine artists will share their experience with students in a program that takes them from the rehearsal room to the stage at Teatro Ruth Escobar.

Learning from the performers you admire onstage is the idea behind São Paulo na Broadway, which brings together Kiara Sasso, Gustavo Barchilon, Anna Akisue, Alonso Barros, Carol Roberto, Gui Leal, Gabi Camisotti, Thales César, and Lázaro Menezes for its January 11–30, 2027 edition in São Paulo. Having welcomed more than 400 students over three years, the project introduces musical theater students to a range of artistic experiences and approaches to developing a scene.

The guest artists will guide the staging of musical numbers in their respective classes, giving students firsthand insight into their creative choices and working methods. Singing, dancing, and acting come together throughout a process that includes character development, choreography, and ensemble rehearsals. Participants will experience the challenges of preparing a group performance, from the initial guidance to the final adjustments before taking the stage.

'We want to bring students closer to the artists they admire and create room for a meaningful exchange. More than 400 students have already taken part in the project, each with their own story and expectations. Our commitment is to make this encounter an opportunity to experiment, ask questions, and discover new possibilities onstage,' says Ricardo Nesi, general director and founder of São Paulo na Broadway.

The work will culminate onstage at Teatro Ruth Escobar on January 30, when participants will perform the numbers developed throughout the course. Open to beginners as well, the program gives aspiring musical theater performers the opportunity to experience each stage of putting together a production and share the results with an audience. Registration details and the schedule are available on the official São Paulo na Broadway website.

EVENT DETAILS

São Paulo na Broadway | January 2027 Edition

Dates: January 11–30, 2027.

Class location: Rua Dr. Jesuíno Maciel, 252 — Campo Belo, São Paulo.

Monday and Friday Classes

Children and teens | Ages 8 and up

Thales César will stage a number from Percy Jackson – O Ladrão de Raios.

Anna Akisue will stage a number from Meninas Malvadas.

Tuesday and Friday Classes

Teens and adults | Ages 13 and up

Gui Leal will stage a number from Rent.

Kiara Sasso and Lázaro Menezes will stage a number from O Fantasma da Ópera.

Wednesday and Friday Classes

Children and teens | Ages 8 and up

Gabi Camisotti will stage a number from Beetlejuice.

Carol Roberto will stage a number from Hairspray.

Thursday and Friday Classes

Teens and adults | Ages 13 and up

Gustavo Barchilon will stage a number from A Gaiola das Loucas.

Alonso Barros will stage a number from Cabaret.

Registration, fees, and schedule: spnabroadway.com.br

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