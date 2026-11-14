FÁBRICA DOS SONHOS DE NATAL — O MUSICAL to Open in São Paulo with Family Christmas Adventure

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Christmas takes the stage this Saturday, November 21, with the premiere of 'Fábrica dos Sonhos de Natal — O Musical' at Teatro Shopping Metrô Tatuapé in São Paulo. Created for children and the whole family, the show combines music, humor, special effects, and audience participation in an adventure about four characters who must save the production of Christmas dreams. The Tatuapé engagement runs through December 13, 2026, followed by performances at Teatro Multiplan MorumbiShopping on December 19 and 20.

At the factory, Nina, Bia, Théo, and Gael are racing against the clock: all Christmas dreams must be ready before midnight. Facing their biggest production target ever, they turn to an invention to speed things up. What seems like a solution becomes a problem when the dreams begin to lose their sparkle and the factory's grand Christmas tree is at risk of failing to light up. Their mission invites children and adults to follow a story about cooperation, care, and the risks of letting haste take over.

Written by Ricardo Nesi and directed by Bernardo Berro, the production stars Cezar, Eduardo Zayit, Marina Pavan, and Rêh Ramos. Songs and audience interaction draw young theatergoers into the adventure, making a trip to the theater an experience to share with parents, grandparents, and other family members.

With a running time of 60 minutes and suitable for all ages, the musical offers several opportunities for a family outing in the weeks leading up to Christmas. At Tatuapé, promotional standard tickets are available for R$60 for a limited time, with performances at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to the schedule on the ticketing website. The show is produced by Nesi Artes, co-produced by Berro Produções, with production management by Ricardo Nesi and Gabriel Bondarenko.

EVENT DETAILS

Fábrica dos Sonhos de Natal — O Musical

Children's musical theater for the whole family | Strictly limited run

Teatro Shopping Metrô Tatuapé

Dates: November 21–December 13, 2026.

Showtimes: 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — check the ticketing website for available dates and times.

Address: Rua Domingos Agostim, 91 — Cidade Mãe do Céu, São Paulo — SP, 03306-010.

Tickets: R$100 (standard), R$50 (concession), and R$60 (promotional standard ticket, available for a limited time).

Teatro Multiplan MorumbiShopping

Dates: December 19 and 20, 2026.

Showtimes: 5 p.m.

Address: Avenida Roque Petroni Júnior, 1,089, Level G2 — MorumbiShopping, São Paulo — SP.

Tickets: R$120 (standard) and R$60 (concession).

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age suitability: All ages.

Tickets: fabricadossonhosmusical.com.br

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