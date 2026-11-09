Yachtley Crew to Play Indian Ranch in Webster in 2027

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Yachtley Crew will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Thursday, July 29th as part of the 2027 concert season. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 13th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through November 19th, while supplies last.

Yachtley Crew (also known as “The Titans of Soft Rock”), is a seven-piece SoCal band who burst onto the club scene in 2017, selling-out countless local venues before starting a nationwide Yacht Rock craze and being noticed by the legendary Jimmy Buffett, who signed them to his own Mailboat label prior to their deal with Earache/Universal Records.

For the uninitiated, Yacht Rock encapsulates the revival of soft rock and Top 40 hits from the late 70s to the early 80s — and it has become an undisputed nationwide phenomenon, inspiring fans to dress the part and sing along. The band's first EP Seas The Day was released in 2023 and featured fan favorites such as Boz Scaggs' “Lido Shuffle,” Ace's “How Long,” Robbie Dupree's “Steal Away,” the Bee Gees' “How Deep Is Your Love,” Christopher Cross' “Ride Like the Wind” and the band's first original song “Sex On The Beach,” which was accompanied by a video with a guest appearance by Access Hollywood and iHeart Radio host, Mario Lopez.

In 2025, the band released their album, Seas The Night, which featured their single “Pain Of Losing You,” an original song written for the band by the iconic and multi-award-winning songwriter Diane Warren. “Pain Of Losing You” was Top 15 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Charts and produced by Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Eagles, Norah Jones, Evanescence, Alice in Chains, James Taylor).

Yachtley Crew is proud to fly the flag of Yacht Rock for each and every generation that loves good fun and good-time music, and they very much look forward to sharing new and classic Yacht Rock tunes.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

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