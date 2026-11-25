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Which Side : A Protest Music Teach-Out will return with another night of music, storytelling, and solidarity on December 15, 2026, at The Burren Backroom. With songs of protest blended with conversation, the evening has developed into a staple event for the community — a creative hub where artists and audiences come together to listen, reflect, and organize through music.

Inspired by Which Side Are You On?: 20th Century American History in 100 Protest Songs by journalist and author James Sullivan, the series uses historic protest music as a launch point for live performances and a center for discussion of the role of songs in movements for justice, resistance, and social change. Each month, participating musicians perform one song featured in Sullivan’s book and an original or contemporary protest song, drawing direct lines between past struggles and the present moment.

The December show will include performances by Tom Bianchi (Baker Thomas Band), Vance Gilbert, Surya Gopal, Brian King, Hilken Mancini, and Maverick. The performers will be backed by the talented house band, The Paid Protesters.

"Protest songs are about holding ourselves -- our friends, our neighbors, and our fellow citizens -- to higher standards of humanity and accountability. That's an ongoing, never-ending process, and music is the soundtrack." said Sullivan. “We believe in the power of storytelling to unite us all."

Produced by Joyce Linehan, Jon Lupfer, and Sullivan, the 90-minute program combines live performance, commentary, and audience participation, creating a space that’s equal parts concert, teach-in, and community meeting.

“This is an important moment for those of us who want to work for a better world. The election was great, but the work really begins now,” said Linehan. “It is important that we spend time in community, listening to each other and opening ourselves to opportunities to work toward our goals. Which Side provides a platform. Over the coming months, we will highlight conversations about what’s next, as we continue to explore the connections between music and social change.”

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 7% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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