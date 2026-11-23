"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Voices Rising Free Concert Series on Music and Identity to Run Through May 2027 With January Events
The series includes concerts in Cambridge, Medford, Belmont, Rockport, and Roxbury, featuring Pamela Means, Kemp Harris, Zakiyyah, Regie Gibson, and Terry E. Carter.
For the second year in a row, Boston-based arts organization The Opening Doors Project and Club Passim's Folk Collective will present Voices Rising, a joint series of free-to-the-public shows taking place across New England throughout 2027. Each concert will include music exploring race, identity, and justice paired with conversations about how those topics shape our world. For more information and a full schedule, visit: openingdoorsproject.org.
The Voices Rising series includes an Black History Month and MLK Day concerts, a celebration of activism and service in Roxbury, and a 130th anniversary celebration of a historical Black church in Medford. The series features Opening Doors Project roster members, Folk Collective alumni and current members, and prominent artists and cultural leaders in the Boston arts community, including singer-songwriters Pamela Means and Kemp Harris, rising hip-hop star Zakiyyah, Massachusetts Poet Laureate Regie Gibson, and Medford Poet Laureate Terry E. Carter.
The Opening Doors Project is an independent, mission-driven arts organization focused on amplifying voices of color and advancing interracial conversations about race. The Folk Collective is an artist-centered initiative of Club Passim that provides resources and support to artists while expanding the narrative of folk music by elevating voices and perspectives historically underrepresented in the genre.
“Now more than ever, we need artistry that celebrates our differences as well as our communal strengths,” says Alastair Moock, Opening Doors Artistic Director, Host, and Co-Founder. “In this moment, when arts and education funding is being slashed, immigrants are under attack, and 'DEI' has become a dangerous word, these shows are a unique kind of balm: an opportunity to bring Black, Brown, white, and Indigenous performers together to make collaborative music and engage with audiences in honest conversation.”
“The Folk Collective is excited to co-present this series of shows with Opening Doors,” says Shea Rose, Curator of The Folk Collective. “The Folk Collective has lived on the stage at Passim, and in a natural evolution of that work, the community has responded by inviting our artists, music, and conversation into their own spaces. This partnership brings together two organizations rooted in shared purpose: broadening the tapestry of voices represented in folk music, reclaiming overlooked narratives, and deepening community conversations around race, identity, and belonging.”
2027 Performances Include:
Sat, Jan. 9 @ 7:30pm, Rockport, MA
“Race and Song: A Musical Conversation”
Old Sloop Coffeehouse, Rockport, MA
w/ Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock
Sun, Jan. 17 @ 7pm, Melrose MA
“Toward Justice: An MLK Day Concert”
Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, Melrose, MA
w/ Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock
Sun, Jan. 24 @ 4pm, Cambridge, MA
“Race and Song: A Musical Conversation”
First Church, Cambridge, MA
w/ Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock
Fri, Feb. 26 @ 7pm, Belmont, MA
“Black and Bold: The Hip-Hopera”
Belmont High School Black Box Theater, Belmont, MA
w/ Zakiyyah
Fri, April 16 @ 7:30pm, Rockport, MA
“We, Too, Sing America”
Old Sloop Coffeehouse, Rockport, MA
w/ Kemp Harris & Lydia Harrell
Sat, May 15 @ 7pm, Medford, MA
“130 Years of Shiloh: Celebrating Black History in Medford”
Shiloh Baptist Church, Medford, MA
w/ Dr. Jaron Green, Terry E. Carter, Stephanie McKay & Anand Nayak
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Blue Man Group – A New Holiday Surprise
Boch Center Wang Theatre (12/15-12/23)
|
Elin Hilderbrand's Winter Street
Theatre Nantucket (11/24-12/06) PHOTOS
|
Maybe Happy Ending
Boston Opera House (2/02-2/14)
|
The Hundred Aker Wood
Indoor Theater (11/12-12/13) PHOTOS
|
Martha Graham Dance Company
The Hanover Theatre (4/24-4/24)
|
Ripcord, a comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire
Arlington Friends Of The Drama (12/04-12/13)
|
Water for Elephants
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/26-2/28)
|
By Any Other Name
SpeakEasy Stage Company (5/07-5/29)
|
Be Like Blippi
Emerson Colonial Theater (12/03-12/03)
|
Floyd's Row at Harmony on the Green in Lexington
Harmony on the Green (3/13-3/13)
Popular episode