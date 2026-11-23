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For the second year in a row, Boston-based arts organization The Opening Doors Project and Club Passim's Folk Collective will present Voices Rising, a joint series of free-to-the-public shows taking place across New England throughout 2027. Each concert will include music exploring race, identity, and justice paired with conversations about how those topics shape our world. For more information and a full schedule, visit: openingdoorsproject.org.

The Voices Rising series includes an Black History Month and MLK Day concerts, a celebration of activism and service in Roxbury, and a 130th anniversary celebration of a historical Black church in Medford. The series features Opening Doors Project roster members, Folk Collective alumni and current members, and prominent artists and cultural leaders in the Boston arts community, including singer-songwriters Pamela Means and Kemp Harris, rising hip-hop star Zakiyyah, Massachusetts Poet Laureate Regie Gibson, and Medford Poet Laureate Terry E. Carter.

The Opening Doors Project is an independent, mission-driven arts organization focused on amplifying voices of color and advancing interracial conversations about race. The Folk Collective is an artist-centered initiative of Club Passim that provides resources and support to artists while expanding the narrative of folk music by elevating voices and perspectives historically underrepresented in the genre.

“Now more than ever, we need artistry that celebrates our differences as well as our communal strengths,” says Alastair Moock, Opening Doors Artistic Director, Host, and Co-Founder. “In this moment, when arts and education funding is being slashed, immigrants are under attack, and 'DEI' has become a dangerous word, these shows are a unique kind of balm: an opportunity to bring Black, Brown, white, and Indigenous performers together to make collaborative music and engage with audiences in honest conversation.”

“The Folk Collective is excited to co-present this series of shows with Opening Doors,” says Shea Rose, Curator of The Folk Collective. “The Folk Collective has lived on the stage at Passim, and in a natural evolution of that work, the community has responded by inviting our artists, music, and conversation into their own spaces. This partnership brings together two organizations rooted in shared purpose: broadening the tapestry of voices represented in folk music, reclaiming overlooked narratives, and deepening community conversations around race, identity, and belonging.”

2027 Performances Include:

Sat, Jan. 9 @ 7:30pm, Rockport, MA

“Race and Song: A Musical Conversation”

Old Sloop Coffeehouse, Rockport, MA

w/ Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock

Sun, Jan. 17 @ 7pm, Melrose MA

“Toward Justice: An MLK Day Concert”

Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, Melrose, MA

w/ Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock

Sun, Jan. 24 @ 4pm, Cambridge, MA

“Race and Song: A Musical Conversation”

First Church, Cambridge, MA

w/ Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock

Fri, Feb. 26 @ 7pm, Belmont, MA

“Black and Bold: The Hip-Hopera”

Belmont High School Black Box Theater, Belmont, MA

w/ Zakiyyah

Fri, April 16 @ 7:30pm, Rockport, MA

“We, Too, Sing America”

Old Sloop Coffeehouse, Rockport, MA

w/ Kemp Harris & Lydia Harrell

Sat, May 15 @ 7pm, Medford, MA

“130 Years of Shiloh: Celebrating Black History in Medford”

Shiloh Baptist Church, Medford, MA

w/ Dr. Jaron Green, Terry E. Carter, Stephanie McKay & Anand Nayak

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% 5 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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