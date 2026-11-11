My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Jesse Labelle Performs 'Solitary Man' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The in-studio clip features the song Solitary Man as the touring musical plays cities across North America.
Jesse Labelle performs "Solitary Man" from the touring production of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL tells the story of Neil Diamond's life and career. The musical was created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself and follows how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting American rock icon. The score draws on his catalogue of songs, with 120 million albums sold cited in announcements for the tour.
The production is currently traveling as a multi-year North American tour, with upcoming stops including the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for a run from December 8 to 13, and the Citizens Opera House in Boston from March 23 to April 4, 2027, as part of the Lexus Broadway In Boston season. Internationally, the musical has also been announced for seasons in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide.
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