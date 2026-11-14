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Video: Go Behind The Scenes Of ADIA & CLORA SNATCH JOY At The Huntington

The folk opera for a cappella voices brings the nine-play Ufot Family Cycle back to where it began.

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The Huntington has released a new behind-the-scenes mini-documentary spotlighting the world premiere of ADIA & CLORA SNATCH JOY, the folk opera that marks the conclusion of the Ufot Family Cycle. Check out the video!

The production serves as the ninth and final installment in the series and will be presented at the Huntington Theatre in Boston.

Written by Mfoniso Udofia, who provides the book, libretto and lyrics, ADIA & CLORA SNATCH JOY is composed for a cappella voices by Michael Ellis Ingram. The story begins in the marshes of South Carolina, where Clora Abernathy opens her front door to a stranger from Massachusetts, Adiaha Ufot. Both women have devoted their lives to their parents, and as a connection develops between them, they face a question: what might happen if they dare to be good to themselves, and experience desire, pleasure and joy for the first time.

Spanning two years and nine plays across Boston, the Ufot Family Cycle concludes at The Huntington, where the ambitious theatrical journey first began. The final installment is directed by Awoye Timpo, who previously helmed The Grove at the theatre. According to The Huntington, the production is designed to be enjoyed by audiences both new to the cycle and those who have followed the story from the beginning.

The cast, as announced by The Huntington, includes April Armstrong as Abasiama Ufot, Nicole Michelle Haskins as Clora Abernathy Sr., Kojo as Aniekan Abernathy, Shannon Lamb as Elder Clora Abernathy, Tracey Conyer Lee as Elder Adiaha Ufot, Zonya Love as Clora Abernathy, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Adiaha Ufot, and Phoenix Noelle as Young Clora Abernathy. Timpo directs, with original music by Michael Ellis Ingram.

Performances run November 24 through December 13, 2026. Tickets can be purchased at The Huntington's website.

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