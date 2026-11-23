"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
United Dance Company to Return With THE EXTRAORDINARY NUTCRACKER in Boston
There will be two matinee performances on December 5 and 6, 2026.
United Dance Company has announced the return of its signature holiday performance, The Extraordinary Nutcracker, playing live at the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts for two matinee performances on December 5 and 6, 2026.
Since the company's founding in June 2022, this year's production serves as a celebration of growth, artistic discipline, and the deep bonds formed between company artists and the New England community.
'The holidays are a time when we measure progress and reflect on how far we've grown,' says Boris Richir, Founder and Director of United Dance Company. 'Four years ago, we set out to prove that dancers with Down syndrome belong on professional stages based on pure merit, discipline, and artistic skill. Returning to the stage for our fourth season is a testament to what happens when artists are given the platform they have rightfully earned.'
UDC continues to redefine the conversation surrounding inclusion in classical ballet. Rather than framing accessibility around accommodation, the company approaches performance as a shared celebration of human potential and artistic rigor.
'Our dancers bring years of dedicated studio work, score mastery, and performance maturity to this production,' says Gianni Di Marco, Choreographer. 'Watching these artists take the stage year after year is a reminder that excellence takes many forms. Boston is a city that respects craft and intellect, and our dancers embody that Bostonian spirit.'
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