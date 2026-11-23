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United Dance Company has announced the return of its signature holiday performance, The Extraordinary Nutcracker, playing live at the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts for two matinee performances on December 5 and 6, 2026.

Since the company's founding in June 2022, this year's production serves as a celebration of growth, artistic discipline, and the deep bonds formed between company artists and the New England community.

'The holidays are a time when we measure progress and reflect on how far we've grown,' says Boris Richir, Founder and Director of United Dance Company. 'Four years ago, we set out to prove that dancers with Down syndrome belong on professional stages based on pure merit, discipline, and artistic skill. Returning to the stage for our fourth season is a testament to what happens when artists are given the platform they have rightfully earned.'

UDC continues to redefine the conversation surrounding inclusion in classical ballet. Rather than framing accessibility around accommodation, the company approaches performance as a shared celebration of human potential and artistic rigor.

'Our dancers bring years of dedicated studio work, score mastery, and performance maturity to this production,' says Gianni Di Marco, Choreographer. 'Watching these artists take the stage year after year is a reminder that excellence takes many forms. Boston is a city that respects craft and intellect, and our dancers embody that Bostonian spirit.'

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 22% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% 5 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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