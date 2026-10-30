United Dance Company Will Recognize Down Syndrome Awareness Month With THE EXTRAORDINARY NUTCRACKER

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In celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, United Dance Company (UDC) has announced the return of its landmark holiday production, The Extraordinary Nutcracker, with tickets officially going on sale to the public this morning. The company will return to the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts for two matinee performances on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Marking its fourth annual staging since the company was founded in June 2022, this year's production honors the artistry, discipline, and technical accomplishments of dancers with Down syndrome who command the professional stage on merit and dedication.

As New England's only narrated, inclusive Nutcracker, UDC's production reimagines E.T.A. Hoffmann's timeless tale through an original origin story. Audiences follow the heroine, Claire, as she embarks on a magical adventure to rescue the love of her life—blending classical ballet technique with spoken narrative to create an accessible, engaging theatrical experience for all ages.

While Down Syndrome Awareness Month frequently highlights community visibility, United Dance Company elevates the conversation to professional equity, rigorous training, and artistic excellence. UDC artists train extensively under master choreographers, mastering complex classical repertoire and performing regularly at premier cultural venues across Boston.

'Down Syndrome Awareness Month offers a vital moment to reflect on what genuine inclusion looks like,' says Boris Richir, Founder and Director of United Dance Company. 'Our dancers have devoted years in the studio to meet uncompromising performance standards. Returning for our fourth annual Nutcracker celebrates what these artists have rightfully earned through talent, persistence, and craft.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 14 Hrs 28 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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