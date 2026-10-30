Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
United Dance Company Will Recognize Down Syndrome Awareness Month With THE EXTRAORDINARY NUTCRACKER
United Dance Company will stage the production at the Calderwood Pavilion at Boston Center for the Arts.
In celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, United Dance Company (UDC) has announced the return of its landmark holiday production, The Extraordinary Nutcracker, with tickets officially going on sale to the public this morning. The company will return to the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts for two matinee performances on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, 2026.
Marking its fourth annual staging since the company was founded in June 2022, this year's production honors the artistry, discipline, and technical accomplishments of dancers with Down syndrome who command the professional stage on merit and dedication.
As New England's only narrated, inclusive Nutcracker, UDC's production reimagines E.T.A. Hoffmann's timeless tale through an original origin story. Audiences follow the heroine, Claire, as she embarks on a magical adventure to rescue the love of her life—blending classical ballet technique with spoken narrative to create an accessible, engaging theatrical experience for all ages.
While Down Syndrome Awareness Month frequently highlights community visibility, United Dance Company elevates the conversation to professional equity, rigorous training, and artistic excellence. UDC artists train extensively under master choreographers, mastering complex classical repertoire and performing regularly at premier cultural venues across Boston.
'Down Syndrome Awareness Month offers a vital moment to reflect on what genuine inclusion looks like,' says Boris Richir, Founder and Director of United Dance Company. 'Our dancers have devoted years in the studio to meet uncompromising performance standards. Returning for our fourth annual Nutcracker celebrates what these artists have rightfully earned through talent, persistence, and craft.'
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