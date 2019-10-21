Tori Scott Debuts VODKA IS THE REASON FOR THE SEASON At Broward Center

Producer Mark Cortale and The Broward Center will present the South Florida debut of Tori Scott, named "The Bette Midler of the new millennium" by Provincetown Magazine and among the Top 10 Cabaret Performers in NYC by Time Out New York, with her holiday show Vodka Is The Reason For The Season on November 30. The performance is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn with musical direction and arrangements by Jesse Kissel. For tickets and information, please visit www.browardcenter.org or call 954 462-0222.

Don't miss this "soul-baring singer and sharp comedian" (Huffington Post) as she recounts her early childhood fascination with The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and her time spent as a singing elf in an old folks' home. She'll will take you on a festive autobiographical journey to celebrate what is truly special about this time of year (spoiler: alcohol induced blackouts). This holiday event includes songs by Dolly Parton, Madonna, Billy Joel and more.

Tori Scott is a New York based singer, actress and comedian about whom BroadwayWorld raved recently: "It's the sound of someone who's not afraid to show you just how human she is, while her super-human pipes blow you away." She currently has a residency at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater and has toured her solo shows internationally including London, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Boston, Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, and most recently the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, where she was nominated for Best Cabaret. In addition to Joe's Pub, she has also been featured at 54 Below, the Laurie Beechman, the Metropolitan Room, and every gay bar in New York City.

As an actress, she has performed alongside Alice Ripley in the reading of the new musical The Girl with Polka Dot Eyes and performed opposite Linda Lavin, Leslie Uggams and Stephanie J. Block in the Symphony Space tribute to Sheldon Harnick and Fiddler on the Roof. On television, she's counted to 20 as a singing garbage woman on Sesame Street and dubbed the vocals of a singing hooker on HBO's Cathouse: The Musical. She was awarded the 2015 Best of the Loop award for her one woman show I'll Regret This Tomorrow at the Out of Loop Theatre Festival at the WaterTower Theatre in Dallas, TX. Tori is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory. Her debut album Plan B! was recorded live at Joe's Pub and was released on Chicken Ranch Records in December of 2017.

Mark Cortale co-produced the critically acclaimed new Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get at The York Theatre last October which recently received 3 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Best Musical and 2 Drama Desk Nominations including Best Score. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky. He created the Broadway @ concert series in 2011 at The Art House in Provincetown where he serves as Producing Artistic Director. The series, featuring creative partner Seth Rudetsky as music director and host, will have its ninth series this summer and guest artists over the years have included Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Megan Mulllally, Christine Ebersole and Jessie Mueller. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theater and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. In the 2018/19 the series launched in Boston @ the Huntington Theatre with Chita Rivera and at The Town Hall in New York City with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. Mark also is the long-time producer of drag icon Varla Jean Merman as well as the singing string quartet Well-Strung, which he co-founded. Info at www.markcortalepresents.com.

For tickets and information, please visit www.browardcenter.org or call 954 462-0222.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You