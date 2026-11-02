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Tickets Now on Sale for HELL'S KITCHEN Boston Engagement at Citizens Opera House

Performances will run at the Citizens Opera House June 1 – 13, 2027.

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Tickets Now on Sale for HELL'S KITCHEN Boston Engagement at Citizens Opera House

Single tickets for Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN are now on sale to the public for performances at the Citizens Opera House, June 1 – 13, 2027 as part of the 26/27 Broadway In Boston Season.

HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat with Alicia Keys' greatest hits and brand-new songs written exclusively for the show — brought to life through exhilarating choreography.

Tickets for the upcoming production of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN are available through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Opera House box office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Accessible seating, services, and performances will be available for all Broadway In Boston shows throughout the 26/27 Season. Please visit: https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.

Buy Tickets to Hell's Kitchen

More on this show: Review: HELL'S KITCHEN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (OKC) at Civic Center Music Hall 4/7/26 · 4/10/2026


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