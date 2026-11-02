Kennedy Caughell—currently starring as Jersey in the national tour of Hell’s Kitchen— joins the pod squad to share her journey from growing up on a small Oklahoma farm to building a career on Broadway, reflecting on the faith, visualization, and relentless discipline that fueled her dreams.
Tickets Now on Sale for HELL'S KITCHEN Boston Engagement at Citizens Opera House
Performances will run at the Citizens Opera House June 1 – 13, 2027.
|
Single tickets for Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN are now on sale to the public for performances at the Citizens Opera House, June 1 – 13, 2027 as part of the 26/27 Broadway In Boston Season.
HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.
Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.
More than a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat with Alicia Keys' greatest hits and brand-new songs written exclusively for the show — brought to life through exhilarating choreography.
Tickets for the upcoming production of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN are available through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Opera House box office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Accessible seating, services, and performances will be available for all Broadway In Boston shows throughout the 26/27 Season. Please visit: https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Bat Boy: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/25-11/08)
|
The Sound of Music
Boch Center Wang Theatre (11/17-11/22)
|
Girl Crime
Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Black Box Theater (12/11-12/20)
|
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Weston Friendly Society (12/05-12/13)
|
A Christmas Carol
The Unicorn Theatre (12/03-12/20)
|
Meet the Cartozians
Boston Center for the Arts (2/18-3/21)
|
A Christmas Carol
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/17-12/23)
|
Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet
Huntington Theatre (3/04-3/07)
|
The Book of Mormon
Boston Opera House (6/22-6/27)
|
Adia & Clora Snatch Joy
Huntington Theatre (11/24-12/13)
Podcasts
She’s belted her way through SIX, Rent, Pretty Woman and Kinky Boots — and now she’s taking the wheel in the final chapter of Alicia Keys’ smash-hit, semi-autobiographical mega-musical, Hell’s Kitchen.
Maya Drake Talks "Hell's Kitchen" Traveling To Detroit & Across The US!
Maya Drake joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to talk all about stepping into the role of Ali as the acclaimed national tour travels across the United States—including a highly anticipated stop right here in Detroit.
Episode 5: Shoshana Bean. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz is sitting down with Shoshana Bean—Grammy winner, Broadway icon, and certified vocal powerhouse behind her new album Only Smoke. No chill. No filter. Just truth.
Ep417 - Phillip Johnson Richardson: Mental Health, Identity, and the Work
We go deep with Phillip Johnson Richardson on the real stuff behind a Broadway glow up. He opens up about being a young Black man showing vulnerability onstage, the pressure to be perfect, and how identity, belonging, and mental health shape the work.
#84 - Camille A Brown - Choreographer/Dancer/Dancing Queen
Tony Nominated Director/Choreographer Camille A Brown stops by Behind the Awards to discuss Gypsy, Hells Kitchen, For Colored Girls and her journey to Broadway. Also in this episode - Bebe Neuwirth 1997 Tony win for her portrayal of Velma Kelly in Chicago and a review of Purpose.
Broadway Time at Carmine's with Jessica Vosk | Hell's Kitchen on Broadway | Broadway Time
🎭 Broadway Time at Carmine’s with Jessica Vosk 🍝 Join Joel Crump as he sits down with Jessica Vosk, currently starring as Jersey in Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway!
105. A Producer's Mindset with Marjuan Canady
How can artists cultivate a multi-faceted career while staying true to their vision and values, specifically in producing? In this episode, Jennifer sits down with multi-hyphenate Marjuan Canady—writer, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and educator— shedding light on the power of independent artistry and the evolving role of producers in the entertainment industry.
Ep 352-Broadway Star & Jersey Girl Donna Vivino Talks Playing "Jersey" In Hell's Kitchen!
If you live in Jersey, you know the Vivino Family. They have been making music, TV, and more for decades. Well, Donna Vivino is a Broadway Powerhouse! She has been in nothing but monster hit shows like "Wicked," "Les Mis," "Cats," and more.
Episode 101 | The Journey to Your Broadway Debut Panel: "Live at BroadwayCon"
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with four incredible actors who made their Broadway debuts during the 2023-2024 season; Chad Carstarphen and Jackie Leon who star in “Hell’s Kitchen”, Carson Stewart who is starring in “The Notebook” and Morgan Anita Wood who made her Broadway debut in “Hamilton”, the week before this panel was recorded!
Episode 97 | Jakeim Hart: "Bar Work"
Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the mega talented, charming and kind Jakeim Hart who is starring as “Q” in the hit Broadway musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, which is nominated for thirteen Tony Awards including Best Musical this season.
Episode 95 | Kecia Lewis: "Teacher"
Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the iconic Broadway veteran and Tony Nominee Kecia Lewis in the hit Broadway musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, which is nominated for thirteen Tony Awards including Best Musical this season.