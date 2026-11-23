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The School at Jacob's Pillow has opened applications for its five upcoming 2027 Summer Intensive Programs: Contemporary Ballet, Improvisation, Contemporary, Tap Dance, and The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship Program.

Dancers from around the globe are invited to apply to train, create, and connect through next summer's programs at The School. Guided every day by renowned choreographers, directors, and mentors, dancers will experience professional company life, including opportunities to perform before global audiences at the longest-running dance festival in the US.

To learn more about and apply for 2027 programs, please visit jacobspillow.org/school/programs/. Program dates and deadlines for dancers to submit their applications is below:

Contemporary Ballet | June 13 - June 27, 2027

Improvisation | June 28 - July 11, 2027 (NEW)

Contemporary | July 12 - August 1, 2027

Tap Dance | August 2 - August 22, 2027

The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship Program | August 23 - September 2, 2027

The application deadlines and submission fees are as follows:

Priority Application Deadline | Monday, January 25, 2027 at 11:59 PM EST | $45.00 USD

Regular Application Deadline | Monday, February 22, 2027 at 11:59 PM EST | $55.00 USD

After the regular application deadline, applications will continue to be accepted on a rolling basis, pending space availability in each program. The application fee will remain $55.00 USD.

Application Notes

School Programs: Includes applications for Contemporary Ballet, Improvisation, Contemporary, and Tap Dance. You may apply to multiple programs using a single application, and the application fee is required only once.

Choreography Fellowship: Includes the application for The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship Program. A separate application and application fee are required for this program.

Additionally, The School at Jacob's Pillow's upcoming 2027 Winter Intensive: Dance Your Purpose, led by Maleek Washington and running January 4-10, will close its application period on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:59 ET. To learn more and apply for this program, please visit jacobspillow.org/whats-on/events/the-school-at-jacobs-pillow-winter-intensive/.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% 5 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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