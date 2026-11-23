"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The School at Jacob's Pillow Opens Applications for 2027 Summer Intensive Programs
Dancers from around the world may train with faculty choreographers and perform before audiences at the longest-running dance festival in the US.
The School at Jacob's Pillow has opened applications for its five upcoming 2027 Summer Intensive Programs: Contemporary Ballet, Improvisation, Contemporary, Tap Dance, and The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship Program.
Dancers from around the globe are invited to apply to train, create, and connect through next summer's programs at The School. Guided every day by renowned choreographers, directors, and mentors, dancers will experience professional company life, including opportunities to perform before global audiences at the longest-running dance festival in the US.
To learn more about and apply for 2027 programs, please visit jacobspillow.org/school/programs/. Program dates and deadlines for dancers to submit their applications is below:
- Contemporary Ballet | June 13 - June 27, 2027
- Improvisation | June 28 - July 11, 2027 (NEW)
- Contemporary | July 12 - August 1, 2027
- Tap Dance | August 2 - August 22, 2027
- The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship Program | August 23 - September 2, 2027
The application deadlines and submission fees are as follows:
- Priority Application Deadline | Monday, January 25, 2027 at 11:59 PM EST | $45.00 USD
- Regular Application Deadline | Monday, February 22, 2027 at 11:59 PM EST | $55.00 USD
- After the regular application deadline, applications will continue to be accepted on a rolling basis, pending space availability in each program. The application fee will remain $55.00 USD.
Application Notes
- School Programs: Includes applications for Contemporary Ballet, Improvisation, Contemporary, and Tap Dance. You may apply to multiple programs using a single application, and the application fee is required only once.
- Choreography Fellowship: Includes the application for The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship Program. A separate application and application fee are required for this program.
Additionally, The School at Jacob's Pillow's upcoming 2027 Winter Intensive: Dance Your Purpose, led by Maleek Washington and running January 4-10, will close its application period on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:59 ET. To learn more and apply for this program, please visit jacobspillow.org/whats-on/events/the-school-at-jacobs-pillow-winter-intensive/.
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