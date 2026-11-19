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​Shakespeare & Company has revealed its first five titles of the 50th Season, with more to be announced in early 2027. Three- and five-show FLEXPass ticket packages are on sale now at discounted prices, and individual tickets will be available for announced shows on Thursday, December 17.

As is becoming tradition, Shakespeare & Company kicks off the summer with the fourth annual free Community Day on Saturday, May 29. The performance season begins officially on Friday, June 18, and runs through December 19.

The mainstage, outdoor production at the Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre is The Tempest in July, and indoors at the Tina Packer Playhouse, the comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor takes the stage in August. A third Shakespeare play, The Pericles Project, will present a streamlined, workshop production at the Tina Packer Playhouse for a limited run, also in August.

At the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, contemporary plays include August Wilson's powerful portrait of family and community in Jitney–Shakespeare & Company's third production of Wilson's American Century Cycle, following Fences and The Piano Lesson–in July and August. Arthur Miller's timeless exploration of the choices that shape our lives in The Price follows in September.

The 50th Season also brings further expansion of the Budding Bards program, made possible by a gift from the Virginia & Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation, which offers free tickets to patrons 22 and under to all of the season's shows (some age restrictions may apply).

Executive Director Molly Merrihew added that this milestone season also honors the bold vision that started it all, and the extraordinary community that has sustained and grown that vision over five decades here in the Berkshires.

Adding to its performance season, Shakespeare & Company's 50th Anniversary Gala will take place on Saturday, June 26 on its grounds in Lenox, Mass., with cocktails, special performances, and dinner and dancing.

The company's free Behind the Curtain series returns on June 6, offering free talks about upcoming titles with directors, cast members, and others. Low-cost Merry Wanderers' Tours of Shakespeare & Company's grounds and buildings will also be offered in July and August; a full talks and tours schedule will be available soon at shakespeare.org/talks-tours/.

50th Anniversary Lineup

Community Day

Saturday, May 29

FREE EVENT

Tina Packer Playhouse & the Grounds

Shakespeare & Company kicks off the summer with its fourth-annual Community Day, a free, family-friendly celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox. Community Day invites guests of all ages to enjoy performances, interactive activities, film screenings, food trucks, and opportunities to learn about more than two dozen nonprofit and community organizations serving the Berkshires and beyond.

50th Anniversary Gala

Saturday, June 26

Tina Packer Playhouse & Rose Meadow Tent

“What's past is prologue.”—The Tempest

Join in as Shakespeare & Company kicks off its 50th Anniversary year with an extraordinary evening celebrating nearly five decades of artistic discovery, bold storytelling, and transformative experiences. Set on the beautiful Lenox campus, the evening begins at 4:30 p.m., with cocktails, followed by a special performance and dinner and dancing under the stars in the Rose Meadow Tent.

Proceeds benefit Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training, Education Programs, and Performances. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shakespeare.org, contact Sunie Gorey at sgorey@shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199 ext. 180.

The Tempest

July 3–July 25

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Kelly Galvin

This spellbinding, masterful story set in a world of sorcery, spells, and spirits plays at the outdoor Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre this summer. Blending the themes of justice, revenge, and power with the ideals of love, forgiveness, and magic, The Tempest takes flight in July, further enchanting an evening of outdoor theater under the Berkshires' skies.

August Wilson's Jitney

July 29–August 22

By August Wilson

Directed by Christopher V. Edwards

In association with Actors' Shakespeare Project

Jim Becker's jitney company is in trouble. As the city threatens to shut down the transport station, Jim receives a surprise visitor on his doorstep—his estranged son Clarence, who's just completed a 20-year prison sentence. The two face each other as Jim and his team of drivers try to save a failing business, find meaning in community, and understand familial pain and pride. The play, set in 1970s Pittsburgh, would grow to become one of the greatest undertakings of modern theater: The American Century Cycle. Jitney pairs classic wit and sharp dialogue, sowing the seeds for Wilson's 10-play exploration of Black life in America.

The Merry Wives of Windsor

August 5–August 22

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Kate Kohler Amory

Gossip and garden gates replace sovereigns and swordplay in this comedy that sees the disreputable Sir John Falstaff pursue two housewives who outwit and confound him instead. Jealous husbands, multiple suitors, and farcical feuds add to an already rollicking journey, led by two women who always stay a step ahead.

The Pericles Project

August 26–August 29

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Normi Noel

A wandering prince ventures across the sea, meeting with both adventure and peril as he navigates fate and fortune. In their continued tradition of exploring lesser-known but no less intriguing tales, this streamlined, workshop production is a dynamic opportunity for conversation around the themes explored in the play, as well as its importance to the human condition.

The Price

September 10–October 10

By Arthur Miller

Directed by James Warwick

In association with Majestic Theater

Arthur Miller's two-time Tony-nominated play explores what our choices, and those of others, truly cost us. Victor Franz is a worn-out police officer who is ready to escape a stalled career. All that's left is to clear out his late father's furniture from a Manhattan brownstone when his estranged brother Walter—a wealthy surgeon—enters just as Victor is about to close the deal. Old resentments surface, and the brothers grapple with who sacrificed and who walked away.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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