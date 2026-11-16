THE BEAR NECESSITIES to Make Debut at Provincetown CabaretFest in June 2027

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THE BEAR NECESSITIES - The Wildly Unnatural History of Two Perfectly Natural Bears, starring Anthony Murphy & Kyle McIntire, is coming to Provincetown CabaretFest 2027.

Join real-life best friends Anthony Murphy and Kyle McIntire for a musical journey through life, love, and the fabulous world of gay bears! Part cabaret, part nature documentary, and entirely outrageous, The Bear Necessities follows two best friends from awkward cubs to fully grown bears as they navigate growing up gay, finding love, embracing their bodies, and discovering the meaning of chosen family.

Featuring Broadway favorites, pop hits, soulful classics, and plenty of laughs, this celebration of friendship, self-discovery, and everything in between proves that sometimes the greatest necessity of all is having someone by your side through life's wildest adventures.

Anthony Murphy is a singer, actor, director, and choreographer whose work spans Broadway, international touring productions, and acclaimed cabaret stages.

In 2017, Murphy originated the role of the Genie in the Broadway U.S. National Tour of Disney's Aladdin, later joining the Australian company. While in Australia, he premiered his sold-out solo cabaret 'Introducing: Anthony Murphy' at the historic Doo Bop Jazz Bar in Brisbane.

Most recently, Murphy appeared on Broadway in The Wiz as Lord High Underling and understudied the roles of the Lion and The Wiz. His Broadway credits also include Diana the Musical as Paul Burrell. Off-Broadway, he has appeared in Titanique (Daryl Roth Theatre), The Pirate La Dee Da (Atlantic Theatre Company), and Blue Plate Special (Ars Nova), and was part of the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, written by Elton John.

KYLE McINTIRE

KYLE McINTIRE is a New York City-based performer, recording artist, and Bear Pop Star whose career spans musical theatre, film, television, and live entertainment.

His stage credits include national tours of Elf the Musical (Chadwick) and Seussical the Musical (Horton the Elephant), as well as performances with the Utah Shakespeare Festival and West Virginia Public Theatre.

His on-screen credits include Lin-Manuel Miranda's film tick, tick... BOOM!, the Bingo Blitz campaign alongside Drew Barrymore, and a three-year run as Colin the Builder in MoneySuperMarket commercials. #EpicBuilder

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