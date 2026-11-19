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The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show comes to Boston on November 28 for one night only at the Boch Centre Wang Theatre. Fans can Buy Tickets and VIP Add-Ons now for the award-winning holiday spectacle from BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon.

Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag powerhouses BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are bringing their wildly successful, internationally acclaimed production, "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show," to the Wang Theatre in Boston. The presentation is billed as the greatest holiday show south of the North Pole, and this year brings another brand new wintertide wonder to the stage.

Over the show's nine-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian ghosts, ventured into the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets, and survived immaculate conceptions, AI, body swaps, and elf attacks. Audiences can expect over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Entertainment Weekly has hailed the pair as "the reigning queens of Christmas," and the show is positioned as a celebration of community as well as a holiday night out.

Boston audiences can watch the trailer for the show on YouTube at this link before the night of the performance.

Ready to join the celebration? Buy Tickets and VIP Add-Ons for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show at the Boch Centre Wang Theatre on November 28.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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