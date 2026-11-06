Spotlight: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Boston

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The Sound of Music is coming to Boston's Boch Center, and this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic is ready to bring its timeless story and beloved score to the stage. Get Tickets

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our "favorite things." With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed; it's meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing, with a stop at the Boch Center in Boston.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience, and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and "Edelweiss," THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

Find out more about the production and upcoming performances at https://www.bochcenter.org/, located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston.

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