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Plymouth's Spire Center for Performing Arts has added four new shows coming in 2027 including Joe Merrick February 4 on the mainstage, and Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light March 4, Les Sampou March 25, and Honeysuckle April 22 as part of The Spire Center's Lobby Series. Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 21 at 6am.

Massachusetts-based Joe Merrick is a dynamic singer-songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and educator. With a career spanning over three decades, the Berklee College of Music alumnus has carved out a unique niche for himself in both performance and education. On February 4, Merrick brings his high-energy show with a mix of original music and what he calls “Crushed-Up Classic Rock” to The Spire Center. He keeps his audiences, and himself, on their toes with a diverse songlist and ever-changing arrangements.

Acoustic folk trio Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light perform at The Spire Center on March 4, bringing Sumner's original songs to life. Blending bluegrass, folk, and close three-part harmony, the trio pairs virtuosic musicianship with fearless storytelling, creating concerts that are as entertaining as they are thought-provoking. Whether on a festival stage or in a backyard house concert, the trio brings the same joyful musicianship, effortless chemistry, and spirit of discovery to every room. Audiences leave laughing, singing, and carrying the stories with them long after the drive home.

The Spire Center presents Les Sampou on March 25. Sampou is an Americana singer-songwriter with a penchant for the blues. She got her start in the Boston folk scene and moved on to national prominence and acclaim. Sampou has performed at Montreal Jazz Festival, SXSW, Toronto Blues Festival, Kerrville Folk Festival (where she won “Kerrville Folk Award), Philadelphia Folk Festival, Winnipeg, and Falcon Ridge to name a few. She has released eight albums on Rounder Records and MoNando Records. Les Sampou has won numerous songwriting awards including the US Songwriting Competition for her political song “Lies From Truth."

Honeysuckle performs at The Spire Center on April 22. Comprised of Holly McGarry and Chris Bloniarz, this upstate NY based band can frequently be found performing across the country. Honeysuckle has performed at Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, Mountain Jam, Americanafest, Otis Mountain Get Down, and Audiotree. Awards include Americana Artist of the Year (2019) and Folk Artist of the Year (2018) at the Boston Music Awards, in addition to having been nominated every year since 2016. NPR named Honeysuckle one of the “Top 10 bands of 2016 So Far."

Other upcoming events at the Spire include A Tribute to Pink Floyd November 21; James Montgomery November 28; Gary Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Show December 6; Divas with a Twist December 11; Michael Sweet Band 10th Annual Christmas Show December 12; Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Solo Performance by Neil McGarry December 13; Lúnasa's "Irish Solstice Celebration" with special guest Dave Curley December 17; Ricki Lee Jones December 20; Another Tequila Sunrise - Tribute To The Eagles December 26 and 27; Christine Hurley & Friends- A NYE Celebration December 31; Crystal Ship- A Tribute to the Doors January 16; and Ellis Paul January 30.

The Spire Center for Performing Arts presents Joe Merrick Thursday, February 4 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light Thursday, March 4 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); Les Sampou Thursday, March 25 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); Honeysuckle Thursday, April 22 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm). Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 21 at 6am. Tickets for all shows are available at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible. Public parking is available streetside and at public lots near the venue.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Norton Singers 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 10% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 10% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 7% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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