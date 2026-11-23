"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Soggy Po' Boys, Swinging Steaks, Steve Sweeney and Harvest & Rust Are Coming to Spire Center
The Boston-based Swinging Steaks will perform February 27 and 28, 2027. Boston comedian Steve Sweeney will perform April 2.
Plymouth’s Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed four new shows coming in 2027 including Soggy Po’ Boys on February 12, The Swinging Steaks on February 27 and 28, Steve Sweeney on April 2, and Harvest & Rust on April 17. Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 28 at 6am.
The Soggy Po’ Boys
The Soggy Po’ Boys, native to New England, will perform at The Spire Center on February 12. They are spreading the good news of New Orleans music across the northeast and beyond, playing at concert halls and street corners; music festivals and burlesque festivals; bars and libraries; wherever the party requires. Part of the beauty of New Orleans music is that it's celebrated and appreciated wherever it goes, from the street to the theater. Exploring the vast musical traditions of New Orleans and expanding their repertoire to look beyond NOLA jazz, the band includes traditional Caribbean tunes (it’s been said that New Orleans is the northernmost city in the Caribbean), as well as Meters funk, soul, and brass band / street beat music.
The Swinging Steaks
The Swinging Steaks take over the Spire on February 27 and 28. When Boston’s Swinging Steaks signed with Capricorn Records in 1993, they pioneered what is now called Americana, blending rock, country, and roots music into a sound praised by legendary producer Phil Walden as simply great music. Their national debut, Southside of the Sky, stands as a benchmark in country-rock, earning acclaim from Creem magazine as “the best country-rock out of Boston.” Nearly three decades, seven albums, and countless shows later, the Swinging Steaks are still bringing their dynamic stage presence and catchy, heartfelt tunes to audiences. Known for “tight vocal harmonies” and “musical chops,” the Steaks have toured with legends like Los Lobos and The Band and appeared on Conan and NPR’s Mountain Stage. From energetic rockers to mandolin-driven ballads, their music explores a rich diversity of Americana that continues to captivate fans.
Steve Sweeney
Boston Comedian Steve Sweeney comes to The Spire Center on April 2. Dubbed by one admirer “the undisputed King of Boston comedy,” Sweeney embodies, almost literally, the city he calls home. A master of dialects and character voices, Sweeney can riff on everyone from Dorchester church ladies to Beacon Hill pols to certain radio personalities who seem a little too old to be peddling rock and roll to younger generations. In fact, while Sweeney has played to national audiences many times throughout his thirty-year career – not only by touring as a stand-up but also through roles in sitcoms and movies – he is so thoroughly Bostonian that he merits his own stop on the Freedom Trail.
Harvest & Rust
Harvest & Rust perform at The Spire Center on April 17. The group has earned acclaim as one of the premier Neil Young tribute bands in the USA, praised for their stirring and authentic performances. Their concerts are a journey through Young’s prolific career, featuring songs from his solo work as well as his time with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. With a commitment to variety, the band ensures that no two shows are alike, mirroring Young’s own approach. Harvest & Rust promises a dynamic setlist spanning Young’s expansive catalog—from the acoustic intimacy of “Harvest” to the raw energy of “Rust Never Sleeps.”
Additional Upcoming Performances
Other upcoming events at the Spire include Say Darling November 27; James Montgomery November 28; Carpenters Legacy - A Christmas Portrait December 2; A Rockin’ Christmas with Travis Ledoyt The World’s Greatest Elvis December 5; Gary Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin’ Holiday Show December 6; Divas with a Twist December 11; Michael Sweet Band 10th Annual Christmas Show December 12; Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: A Solo Performance by Neil McGarry December 13; Lúnasa's "Irish Solstice Celebration" with special guest Dave Curley December 17; Jon McLaughlin “Home For The Holidays” with special guest Chris Trapper December 18; Christmas with The Celts December 19; Ricki Lee Jones December 20; Another Tequila Sunrise - Tribute To The Eagles December 26 and 27; Joshua Tree - Tribute to U2 December 30; Christine Hurley & Friends - A NYE Celebration December 31; Crystal Ship - A Tribute to the Doors January 16; Knickerbocker All-Stars on January 22; Comedy with Drew Dunn January 23; and Ellis Paul January 30.
Tickets for Soggy Po’ Boys Friday, February 12 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); Weekend with the Swinging Steaks Saturday, February 27 at 7pm (doors at 6pm) and Sunday, February 28 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); Steve Sweeney Friday, April 2 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); Harvest & Rust Saturday, April 17 at 8pm (doors at 7pm) go on sale Saturday, November 28 at 6am.
Photo Credit: Michael Winters)
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