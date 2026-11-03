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Shit-faced Shakespeare to Bring ROMEO AND JULIET to The Rockwell Theater This November

The comedy company's alcohol-fueled take on Shakespeare's classic tragedy will run select Fridays and Saturdays through February 20, 2027.

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Shit-faced Shakespeare to Bring ROMEO AND JULIET to The Rockwell Theater This November

Shit-faced Shakespeare will return to The Rockwell Theater in Somerville, Massachusetts, with a new production of Romeo and Juliet, beginning November 27, 2026, and continuing on select Friday and Saturday evenings through February 20, 2027.

The production will bring the company's signature comedic approach to Shakespeare's tale of star-crossed lovers, combining sword fights, dancing, elaborate costumes and the playwright's poetry with the unpredictable antics of one intoxicated performer.

Known for its unconventional interpretations of Shakespeare's works, Shit-faced Shakespeare features a cast of professional actors performing alongside one genuinely inebriated cast member, creating a different theatrical experience at each performance.

The upcoming production will feature a combination of emerging Boston-area theater artists and returning company performers, bringing the familiar story of Romeo and Juliet to life with unexpected interruptions and improvisational comedy.

Based in Somerville, Shit-faced Shakespeare has built a following through its irreverent approach to classical theater, blending traditional Shakespearean performance with contemporary humor and audience interaction.

The company also continues its commitment to affordable theater, with Friday evening tickets priced under $35.

Romeo and Juliet will begin performances Friday, November 27, 2026, at The Rockwell Theater, located at 255 Elm Street in Somerville, Massachusetts. Performances will continue on select Friday and Saturday nights through February 20, 2027.

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