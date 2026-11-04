Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Shakespeare & Company's 38th Fall Festival of Shakespeare to Feature Performances From 10 Schools
Events will run November 19-22.
Since 1988, Shakespeare & Company's Education Program has brought together high school students from across the region to introduce and nurture a love of theater and language through the Fall Festival of Shakespeare. Back for its 38th year, the Fall Festival of Shakespeare includes students from 10 schools in Massachusetts and New York, supported by a cadre of 20 Shakespeare & Company directors, six costume designers, and five production designers.
Nine weeks of after-school rehearsals, set builds, weekly 'common class' workshops attended by all participants collectively, and culminate in full-scale productions at each school and on the main stage at Shakespeare & Company's Tina Packer Playhouse during Fall Festival Weekend, Thursday, Nov. 19 through Nov. 22. Kevin G. Coleman, director of Shakespeare & Company's Education Program, said, 'The festival celebrates the work, the creativity, the courage and the working together of nearly 500 students.
Fall Festival of Shakespeare performances are open to the public. This year, shows produced by students from high schools in Berkshire and Columbia counties will perform at the Fall Festival in the course of four days:
38th Fall Festival Schedule
Thursday, November 19
6:15 pm - Berkshire Waldorf High School's The Winter's Tale
Directed by Lydia Duff & Mitchel Csermak
Production Design by Rayne Barrett
Costume Design by Rin Menge
8:30 pm - Monument Mountain Regional High School's The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
Directed by Malle Winters & Adam Koda
Production Design by Alex Drake
Costume Design by Anna Vernetti
Friday, November 20
6:15 pm - Pittsfield High School's Romeo & Juliet
Directed by David Bertoldi & Kristin Yates
Production Design by Tapanga Hill
Costume Design by Anna Vernetti
8:30 pm - Mt. Everett Regional School's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Directed by Madeleine Maggio & John Leggett
Production Design by Alex Drake
Costume Design by Anna Vernetti
Saturday, November 21
1:15 pm - Lenox Memorial High School's Julius Caesar
Directed by Victoria Rhoades & Leslie Field
Production Design by Rey Hankinson
Costume Design by Lezlie Lee
3:30 pm - Springfield Central High School's Pericles, Prince of Tyre
Directed by Ellie Bartz, Ryan N. Murray, & Maurice Doran
Production Design by Tapaynga Hill
Costume Design by Aimee Green
6:15 pm - Mt. Greylock Regional School's Cymbeline
Directed by Erin Jones & Luke Haskell
Production Design by Rey Hankinson
Costume Design by Cal Murphy
8:30 pm - Lee Middle & High School's Hamlet
Directed by Abigail St. John & Lochlan Angle
Production Design by Rayne Barrett
Costume Design by Aimee Green
Sunday, November 22
1:15 pm - Taconic Hills Jr./Sr. High School's Love's Labour's Lost
Directed by Kirsten Peacock & Kirsten Mulrenan
Production Design by Grace Goosman
Costume Design by Silas Leiter
3:30 pm - Chatham High School's Twelfth Night
Directed by Nick Nudler & Madeline Weltchek
Production Design by Grace Goosman
Costume Design by Silas Leiter
5 pm - Closing Reverence
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