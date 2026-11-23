"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Shakespeare & Company to Award 2027 Tina Packer Women of Will Directing Fellowship
The Tina Packer Women of Will Directing Fellow is in residence at Shakespeare & Company from May 30–July 10.
Shakespeare & Company will present the third Tina Packer Women of Will Directing Fellowship, to be awarded during the company's 50th season. In honor of its Founding Artistic Director, Shakespeare & Company created the Tina Packer Women of Will Directing Fellowship in 2024 to further the development of early-career stage directors who identify as women and have a passion for Shakespeare.
The Fellowship was conceived and funded by Shakespeare & Company actor and Center for Actor Training alumnus John Douglas Thompson, with matching funds from an anonymous donor, and additional gifts from a group of Shakespeare & Company directors mentored and inspired by Tina Packer.
The Tina Packer Women of Will Directing Fellow is in residence at Shakespeare & Company from May 30–July 10, during the summer rehearsal period of a Shakespeare production helmed by an experienced director. The fellow observes and serves as Assistant Director throughout the process, receiving a stipend, housing, and travel reimbursement. Applicants will have completed their academic training, worked professionally for at least three years, and demonstrated their interest in directing Shakespeare.
The Tina Packer Women of Will Directing Fellowship Committee, which stewards the award and selects the recipients, includes Shakespeare & Company women directors Ariel Bock, Kelly Galvin, Normi Noel, and Daniela Varon, and includes directors Kate Kohler Amory, Kate Cherry, Rebecca Goodheart, Rebecca Holderness, Eleanor Holdridge, Nicole Ricciardi, and Fellowship alumnae Lauren Davis and Bobbin Ramsey.
In addition, fellows continue to connect with their mentor directors, the members of the Fellowship Committee, and other members of the company following their time in Lenox, continuing to receive nurturing and support for their development as theater artists and Shakespeareans who bring a contemporary and culturally diverse female gaze to the plays and to the theater community. Fellows then join in creating a legacy of Women of Will mentoring others in the field.
The 2027 Tina Packer Women of Will Directing Fellowship will be awarded by Shakespeare & Company for its production of The Tempest, directed by Kelly Galvin. Fellowship dates are May 30–July 10. Directors who meet the selection criteria are invited to apply no later than January 10, 2027, by 5 pm EST. A full description, criteria and application guidelines can be found at shakespeare.org/internsandfellows.
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