"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center in Maynard to Open THE VESTRY With Herb Greene Photography Exhibition
Greene's exhibition runs alongside REMEMBERING BOBBY, a tribute to Bob Weir staged at Sanctuary.
Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center in Maynard, MA celebrated the opening of The Vestry, its new community gathering and exhibition space at 82 Main Street, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, with a celebration of the life and art of renowned photographer Herb Greene. The inaugural gallery exhibition will remain on view through Saturday, January 9, coinciding with Remembering Bobby—An Evening with Playing Dead, which celebrates the life of Bob Weir, at Sanctuary.
The opening brings together two meaningful celebrations: a tribute to an artist whose photographs helped shape the visual history of American music, and the launch of a welcoming space where Sanctuary's community can experience art, share stories, and build connections.
Greene's intimate portraits of the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, and other influential musicians captured the people behind San Francisco's groundbreaking music scene. As a friend to many of his subjects, he brought a familiarity and humanity to photographs that continue to resonate across generations.
For Maynard, the tribute also carries a hometown connection; Greene made his home in the community later in life. His legacy connects a remarkable chapter of music history with the town Sanctuary calls home.
Visitors to the November 22 celebration experienced Greene's work while discovering The Vestry and the possibilities it opens for community life at Sanctuary. Music lovers, photography enthusiasts, neighbors, and newcomers gathered to help mark the beginning of this next chapter.
The exhibition will continue throughout the holiday season, remaining on view through Playing Dead's January 9 performance. Together, the gallery showing and celebratory concert offer an opportunity to celebrate the enduring relationship between music, visual art, and the communities that keep both alive.
The Herb Greene celebration is the first of many special community gatherings envisioned for The Vestry. Sanctuary plans to use the space for gallery exhibitions, intimate performances, receptions, screenings, and other creative experiences that bring people together. Its opening expands the cultural arts center's ability to support artists, welcome neighbors, and create meaningful shared experiences in downtown Maynard.
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