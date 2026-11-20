NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

When it comes Mag Folan, the relentlessly selfish mother and the literal and figurative anchor of Academy Award-winning Irish playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh’s brilliant “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” – being given an impressive production by Theater UnCorked through November 22 at the Plaza Black Box Theatre at Boston Center for the Arts – you never have to wonder whether something is irking her.

She lets you know, especially if it involves those pesky lumps in her powdered milk, repeated mentions of which provide just one of the verbal cudgels for the crusty old woman in her continual sparring with her caretaker daughter, the 40-year-old unmarried Maureen, ensuring that there are few, if any, moments of peace in the ramshackle cottage they share in the Connemara village of Leenane.

McDonagh’s darkly humorous tale of their long simmering face-off received its world premiere in a Druid Theatre Company production that opened February 1,1996, at the Town Hall Theatre in Galway. The play, the first in the Leenane trilogy that includes “A Skull in Connemara” and “The Lonesome West,” toured Ireland extensively and played two engagements in London’s West End.

The two-act drama, set in the early 1990s, had its American premiere off-Broadway on February 11, 1998, at the Atlantic Theatre Company’s Linda Gross Theatre before transferring to Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre on April 14, 1998. That production received six Tony Award nominations, winning four. A 20th-anniversary Druid Theatre production – featuring the original Maureen, Marie Mullen, as Mag – was presented by ArtsEmerson at the Emerson Paramount Center in February 2017.

In Boston now, Sheriden Thomas is at the helm of the superb Theater UnCorked mounting, with founder and producing artistic director Sehnaz Dirik, a 2026 Elliot Norton Award winner for her role in Apollinaire Theatre’s “A View From the Bridge,” tackling the role of Mag with abundant bravura. Anyone who saw “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” on Broadway will never forget the late Anna Manahan, who took home the Best Featured Actress in a Play Tony Award for her portrayal of, planted at the kitchen table like a human anvil requiring the other characters to move around her.

Under Thomas’s expert direction, Dirik’s Mag is more mobile, with her persistent menace spilling on everyone and everything in her path. Even as she whiles away the time in her rocker, this malevolent mother is never really at rest. With every sway, she’s plotting to get her own way and keep her daughter under her thumb. Seldom seated at all – save for a few idyllic act-one moments in the lap of a suitor – the always on-guard Maureen is hauntingly well played by Parker Jennings with equal parts aching loneliness and braying ferocity.

The coldness of her mother and the harshness of their life have deprived Maureen of lasting happiness, but in Jennings’ hands she appears to have just a glimmer of hope left. That comes, most persuasively, in act one when she manages to override her mother’s callous interference to grab one blissful night with the shy Pato Dooley, warmly portrayed by Tim Hoover.

The act-two opener with Pato, working construction in London and planning a move to Boston, reading his plainly written yet perfectly worded letter to Maureen expressing his plans and hopes for their future, provides the play with one of its most gently affecting moments.

Rounding out the cast is the pitch-perfect Peter Tone, who provides quirky comic leavening as Pato’s brother, Ray Dooley. When Pato dispatches Ray to deliver his letter with the explicit instruction that he must put it in the hand of Maureen, Ray finds himself alone with Mag. Before long, and with no sign of Maureen, he is left to pound his head on the kitchen table and repeat, “I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be here.”

The multitalented Dirik also serves this production well as scenic designer, with the memorably confining Broadway set opened up here while keeping it very much of its time and place thanks to the props Dirik has chosen. Costume Designer Natasha Newcomb also captures the specific look of each of these characters, from Maureen’s little black dresses and Mag’s loose-fitting blouse, slacks, and ever-present heavy wool cardigan to Ray’s Richard Simmons-like gym shorts and Pato’s reserved attire. The overcast sky outside, with the periodic pelting of rain on the rooftop, are enhanced by the fine work of lighting designer Eric Fox and sound designer Amber Kovacs.

In McDonagh’s richly evocative writing, bleakness isn’t always endurable, never mind escapable. Indeed, as this play reminds us, it can overwhelm even those who have long lived with it.

Photo caption: Parker Jennings and Sehnaz Dirik in a scene from the Theater UnCorked production of Martin McDonagh’s “The Beauty Queen of Leenane.” Photo by Gary Thomas Ng.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 10% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone