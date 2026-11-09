Review: THE BODYGUARD at Hanover Theatre & Conservatory

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The national tour of “The Bodyguard,” a musical based on the 1992 blockbuster movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner that spawned the bestselling soundtrack of all time, came to Worcester this past weekend at the Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts.

Directed by Samantha Saltzman with a book by Alexander Dinelaris, this crowd-pleasing production closely follows the film’s plot and features a dazzling selection of greatest hits from the late pop superstar’s catalog, including ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody,’ ‘How Will I Know,’ and her signature song—and monster hit, ‘I Will Always Love You.’

Brooke Bailey portrays Rachel Marron, a megastar being stalked by what is believed to be an overzealous fan. Her business manager, Bill (a pleasant, imposing Anthony S. Goolsby), solicits former Secret Service Agent, Frank Farmer (Jonathan Blansfield), to be Rachel’s bodyguard. Frank balks at the idea until he learns she has a ten-year-old son, Fletcher (Shiloh Prendergast).

At first, Rachel loathes Frank’s presence, until the threats become more frequent and sinister. One night Rachel and Frank share the equivalent of a meet-cute at a karaoke bar, and they predictably spend the night together, much to the chagrin of Rachel’s sister, Nicki (Andrea Simpson), a once-aspiring singer who had developed a fondness for Frank. Meanwhile, Frank quickly realizes his complicated relationship with Rachel May prevent him from doing his job effectively, only putting her and Fletcher at greater risk of danger.

Whether you know (or even like) the story, the musical’s score pays tribute to Houston’s unforgettable career, where every production number is a veritable showstopper and a joyous reminder of the artist’s immeasurable talent. Highlights include the fun, lively, well-choreographed ‘I’m Every Woman’; Nicki’s sultry ‘Saving All My Love’; and the powerhouse ballads, ‘One Moment in Time’ and ‘I Have Nothing.’

Bailey’s sensational performance and remarkable voice do outstanding justice to the songs we all know and love. Her Rachel is softer and seemingly more compassionate than Houston’s uncompromising portrayal on the screen, and her affectionate demeanor lights up the stage and demands the audience’s attention and admiration. Blansfield conveys impressive charm and modesty as the incorrigibly stoic Frank who reluctantly learns to let his guard down.

Simpson is terrific as the jealous, troubled Nicki—her version of ‘All at Once’ is exceptionally profound—and Prendergast is absolutely adorable as Fletcher. Supporting players also worthy of mention are Riki Stevens, delightfully sassy as Rachel’s assistant, Sy, and a dutiful Keyshawn Brian Steele as Tony, Rachel’s resolute, original bodyguard.

‘The Bodyguard’ is an entertaining, enjoyable production with spectacular performances and an unforgettable soundtrack that never gets old.

For information about ‘The Bodyguard’ national tour, visit https://www.bodyguardmusical.com/. For upcoming events at the Hanover Theatre & Conservatory, visit https://thehanovertheatre.org/.

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