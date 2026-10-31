Review: DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE Brings Gore and More to Lowell

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With multiple narrators, a host of varying approaches to storytelling, the challenges of making gore and violence seem real, and the multi-layered source material, stage adaptations of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1896 Gothic horror novella “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” about a London physician struggling to tame the beast within, have been few, hard to follow, and ultimately only so-so propositions.

The muddling of plot points is kept to a minimum, however, in director Jenny Lavery’s mostly well-executed production of Jeffery Hatcher’s 2008 adaptation, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” at the Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) in Lowell through November 1, where the role of the villainous Mr. Hyde is being played by four different actors.

The four are part of a strong six-person cast who, while playing many characters, give the play one manageable focus: the theory that each of us has a dark and scary side that all humans must struggle to keep tamped down. As with Dr. Jekyll, we are constantly being tested by our own battle with good and evil.

The versatile cast – all making their MRT debuts – include the rail-straight André Martin as Dr. Henry Jekyll, Sarah Danko as Elizabeth Jelkes, the only female character in the mostly all-male story, the fine Herman Gambhir as Dr. Lanyon, Hyde, and others, the all-purpose Ed Swidey as Utterson, Hyde, and others, a facile Brent Charles as Enfield, Sir Danvers Carew, Hyde, and others, and the stern-looking Amber Quick, who could one day soon be cast in “Operation Mincemeat,” as Poole, Hyde, and others.

Hatcher’s addition of Elizabeth – a character not in the original book – whose affection for Hyde is sincere, blends well with the overarching story. The subdued Danko plays Elizabeth as if she were always a part of the gory story.

Another, less successful change involving the gore is Hatcher’s decision, perhaps amplified in Lowell by Lavery, to play some of the action for laughs, which don’t mesh easily with the ever-present air of dread concerning Hyde’s not so hidden depravity. The production’s only overtly bloody scene – the autopsy of a man who has been beaten to death – is played in the style of the famously bumbling Three Stooges, and there are some jarringly adult mentions, albeit in a clinic, of the anatomy of one of his female victims. The juxtaposition of shocking moments with shock humor and excess mugging sometimes compromise the piece’s overall tautness.

When the menacing atmosphere needed to enliven a stage version of this story is in place, however, MRT’s production is fresh and wonderfully theatrical. Scenic designer Michael Hoover has created an ominous set, expertly lit by lighting designer Brian J. Lilienthal, that incorporates a series of industrial staircases and backlit colored panels which Lavery has her nimble cast using to full advantage. Costume Designer Yao Chan and sound designer David Remedios also add to the production’s Victorian England-era look and foreboding feel.

Photo caption: Left to right, André Martin, Herman Gambhir, and Amber Quick in the Merrimack Repertory Theatre production of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” Photo by Megan Moore/Megpix.

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