Review: American Repertory Theater Rocks Out with World Premiere of 1972

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This might well be the perfect time for the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University to present the world premiere of the rock opera “1972,” at Farkas Hall in Harvard Square through December 6, if the post-midterms mood of relief of the recent press-night audience is any indication.

Created by Chadwick Stokes – musician-activist of the Boston-based indie rock bands Dispatch and State Radio Chadwick Stokes – who also wrote the score and lyrics, the 80-mnute one-act “1972” is a freshly imagined musical that features a slight but deeply meaningful book by Stokes and the show’s director, Jessie Nelson, a Tony Award nominee for the book of the musical “Waitress,” which, under the direction of A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus, had its pre-Broadway tryout at the Loeb Drama Center in the summer of 2015.

A songwriter since his teen years living with his family on a Massachusetts farm, Stokes has woven together music, art, history, and activism. From Dispatch, which he started in his early 20s, to his politically driven band State Radio, to his latest project, Chadwick Stokes and the Pintos, he has committed himself to using music as a vehicle for social and political change.

Along with his wife, Sybil Gallagher, he founded Calling All Crows, a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging music fans around women’s issues both at home and abroad. They’ve worked to bring awareness to the worldwide refugee crisis, to the proliferation of violence against women, and to the persistence of sexual violence within the music industry.

With “1972,” Stokes and Nelson have crafted a riveting theatrical concert coupling the kindness of strangers with the battle for reproductive freedom championed by the Janes, an underground network of courageous women who risked everything to provide a choice to women with nowhere else to turn in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and who were the subject of the 2022 HBO Max documentary “The Janes.”

The story of Hannah (a terrific Gracie McGraw), a pregnant young woman who takes to the road (“Young Traveler”) to escape an abusive relationship and finds friendship with three harmonizing hobos – Stokes as Depot, Stokes’ real-life brother Will Urmston as Pinto, and Darren Buck as Eddy – riding the rails of America and fleeing their own pasts.

After escaping an illegal abortion by the sinister and soused Dr. Don, also played by Buck, and witnessing a different fate befall Louisa (“Louisa Says Goodbye”), another clinic visitor portrayed touchingly by Jackera Davis, Hannah meets the Janes – played with strength, resolve, and abundant appeal by Hannah Foxman, Brit King, Darby Patterson, and Khaila Wilcoxon – the hidden heroes of this story, which unfolds just prior to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, later overturned in 2022.

Under the musical direction of Jacob Yates, the entire company, led by Stokes, displays impressive musicality, with the onstage band joined by cast members on banjos, bass, drums, electric and acoustic guitars, trumpets, and tubas. And the solos and harmonies are gorgeously sung throughout.

In addition to Stokes and Nelson, the impressive creative team includes choreographer Jill Johnson (“Rhinoceros” and “Crossing” at A.R.T.), who keeps the cast jumping, scenic designer Amy Rubin (“Romeo and Juliet “and “Gloria: A Life”), who frames the stage in an authentic-looking boxcar while delineating the scenes with vivid projections, and Costume Designer Nicole Jescinth Smith, who gives the cast an appropriate early 1970’s thrift-shop look.

Additional fine work is also contributed by lighting designer Ben Stanton, sound designer Justin Stasiw (“Night Side Songs” at A.R.T.), and hair, wig, and makeup designer Krystal Balleza (“Real Women Have Curves” at A.R.T.).

The planned original A.R.T. run of “1972” was set to close November 22 but sold out in days and has been extended through December 6. Now that you’ve taken in all the fresh air this month’s big news provided, head to Cambridge and don’t miss this stirring world premiere rock opera.

Photo caption: Gracie McGraw (Hannah) and Chadwick Stokes (composer, lyricist, co-book writer, Depot) in a scene from the American Repertory Theater’s world-premiere production of “1972.” Credit: Nile Scott Studios.

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