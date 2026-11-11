Review: A timely THE WASH at Front Porch Arts Collective

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Earlier this month, believing things needed to change, Americans stood up and voted in huge numbers, once again altering the course of history.

And so it is especially timely, at this hopeful moment in our nation’s history, that Front Porch Arts Collective, now in its 10th season as Boston’s premiere Black theater company, is presenting the deeply moving, and at times humorous, play “The Wash,” at the Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, through November 22.

Written by playwright Kelundra Smith, the two-act drama focuses on six everyday Southern women, five Black and one White, whose ages range from early 20s to 50s and who transformed from dependable laborers to galvanized protestors when they led an 1881 strike to demand $1 per dozen pounds of laundry (and $3 per comforter or blanket) that began on the eve of the International Cotton Exposition in Atlanta. Black, White, and Native American laundresses led the Atlanta Washerwomen’s Strike of 1881, one of the largest and most successful interracial labor strikes of the post-Civil War era.

A sensitively detailed celebration of overlooked women who, with big hearts and ready humor, discover their own strengths and change the course of labor rights in the South, the play received a 2024 Rolling World Premiere through the National New Play Network. In Boston, under the sensitive direction of Tasia A. Jones and with a cast of six wonderful actors – Maconnia Chesser, MarHadoo Effeh, Eliza Fichter, Lindsey McWhorter, Kiera Prusmack, and Jada Saintlouis – the story is compellingly intimate. The characters may be close friends and colleagues but each stands apart from the others, too, with her own interesting backstory.

McWhorter, who provides the production’s evocative choreography, plays Anna, a homeowner who has turned her house into a laundry – a transformation of Janie E. Howland’s fully furnished kitchen set by a backdrop of hanging bed linens that evokes a clothesline – where she and her friends take in dirty laundry from the unseen, too often unkind, White people in the city.

When Anna laments the unpaid bills from their ungrateful customers, and that she may lose her house because of that delinquency, and suggests their work may have to cease if they aren’t going to be paid on time, her fellow washerwoman, the wisecracking Jeanie (the wondrous Chesser), chimes in, “These crackers got to do right by us because we know all their secrets.”

Anna, Jeanie – who is saving up to travel to the birth of her grandchild – and their fellow workers share a determination to change their treatment and compensation that is tested only by their individual needs. Orphaned Charity (a sweetly young Saintlouis) is living her life alone, while Thomasine (the always interesting Effer) is working so that she can afford to send her daughter to school. Jewel (a terrific Prusmack) is very private and never reveals the depth of her relationship with her off-stage female “friend,” Dolores, out of fear for their safety.

Jewel may not be free with the details of her life, but she does share her aspirations: “To walk in a room and no one assume I’m there to clean it. To show that a woman can hear from God just as good as a man. To stroll through the streets without being in a hurry. To fall in love. I want it all.”

When Anna decides a strike is their only option, Charity and Jewel are with her 100 percent. Jeanie and Thomasine not so much, but Anna remains solidly committed to standing up for what is right. “You either live fighting or die lying down,” she says.

Before long, the Washing Society, as the groups calls itself, joins forces with other such groups to grow to more than 2,500 members, including the skittish but sincere Mozelle (a fine Fichter), a White woman who initially creates uncertainty among the original group. Eventually, however, they accept her and the additional White washerwomen she recruits to join the strike.

The design credits, like the overall production, are excellent, from Costume Designer Athena Parkman’s 1880s garb that includes simple washerwomen clothes and colorful, brilliantly patterned dress ensembles for each woman to projection designer Pamela Herson, lighting designer Amanda E. Fallon, and sound designer Joshua Jackson, who create the various moods that carry this compelling story to its fruition.

Photo caption: Kiera Prusmack, Lindsey McWhorter, Jada Saintlouis, MarHadoo Effeh, and Maconnia Chesser in a scene from the Front Porch Arts Collective production of “The Wash,” being presented through November 22 at the Roberts Studio Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Photo by Ken Yotsukura.

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