Review: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Boston Lyric Opera

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The relationship between theater and opera can be a close one in both proximity and style.

Indeed, the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre – where Boston Lyric Opera (BLO), in a new co-production with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, is presenting André Previn’s opera “A Streetcar Named Desire” through November 8 – is just a block away from the Wilbur Theatre, where the original production of the Tennessee Williams classic played a pre-Broadway run in November 1947.

That Broadway-bound “Streetcar,” which starred Marlon Brando as Stanley Kowalski, Jessica Tandy as Blanche DuBois, Kim Hunter as Stella Kowalski, and Karl Malden as Harold “Mitch” Mitchell, earned playwright Williams the 1948 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Three revivals have followed, as have numerous feature film and television adaptations.

In 1995, legendary composer, conductor, and pianist Previn was in the classical phase of his long career when he adapted and composed his opera of “Streetcar,” with libretto by Philip Littell, that premiered at San Francisco Opera during the 1998–1999 season. In Boston, the evocative score is being movingly performed by the BLO Orchestra, under the baton of guest conductor Daniela Candillari, principal conductor at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis.

Under the well thought-out direction of Patricia Recette, a renowned soprano who once sang with BLO, the current production is staged similarly to many traditional “Streetcars,” the performers move with authenticity around set designer Andrew Boyce’s two-story tenement in the French Quarter of New Orleans, alongside the Desire streetcar line.

Whether done as a play or an opera, “Streetcar” centers on the character of Blanche DuBois, a Southern belle who has fallen on hard times and become obsessed with her fading looks. Soprano Renée Fleming played the role in the first production of the Previn opera and for years after, while on stage and in film and television productions, the role originated by Tony Award winner Tandy has subsequently been played by Tallulah Bankhead, for whom Williams wrote the part, Vivien Leigh, Rosemary Harris, Ann-Margret, and Jessica Lange.

In the BLO’s current production, Grammy Award-winning soprano Brittany Renee all but blows the roof off the Emerson Cutler Majestic with her powerfully pure vocals and a shatteringly on-point dramatic portrayal that eschews Blanche’s physical fragility and instead focuses on the emotional frailty deep within the character. There isn’t a single moment, even when she is briefly offstage, that Renee doesn’t dominate the proceedings with her fascinatingly complex Blanche.

As Blanche’s brutish, often brooding brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski, baritone David Adam Moore, a replacement for Thomas Glass, sings powerfully and imbues his character with the expected aggressive physicality. His reading of “Stella!” – one of the most iconic lines and moments in the play – fails to achieve its customary ferocity, however, falling flat when it should thrill.

As Stella Kowalski, Blanche’s unglamorous sister and Stanley’s wife, soprano Angela Yam – seen in BLO productions including “Carousel,” “Macbeth,” and “Daughter of the Regiment” and a onetime Emerging Artist at BLO – sings beautifully but is less successful in delineating her character’s various dimensions. Tenor Brenton Ryan sings assuredly while his character, Mitch, nervously navigates his uncertain romance with Blanche.

The first-rate tech credits include Amanda Gladu’s period-perfect costumes and Will Vicari’s excellent hair, wig, and make-up design. There’s also terrific work on display by lighting designer Eric Southern and projection designer Kylee Loera, who give the post-World War II setting just the right look and feel to make this a “Streetcar” to be desired.

Photo caption: Brittany Renee as Blanche DuBois in a scene from Boston Lyric Opera’s “A Streetcar Named Desire,” a co-production with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Photo by Nile Scott Studios.

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