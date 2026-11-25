NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Katherine Ann Power entered the zeitgeist on September 23, 1970, when, while a Brandeis undergraduate and member of an anti-Vietnam war protest group, she took part in a Brighton bank robbery that turned deadly when one of Power’s accomplices shot Boston police officer Walter A. Schroeder in the back multiple times as he was getting out of his cruiser. The 42-year-old World War II veteran died the following day.

Power was driving the getaway car that morning and get away she did – eluding arrest in the largest manhunt in New England history to begin 23 years on the run during which the Colorado native settled in Oregon, became a chef, opened her own restaurant, and built her own family, who were unaware of her true identity and criminal past, all while a fugitive on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. At the same time, Officer Schroeder’s widow and nine children were left to mourn him back in Boston.

In “The Getaway Driver” – a deeply compelling new play by Trinity Repertory Company’s playwright-in-residence, Deborah Salem Smith, and company member Charlie Thurston, being given an emotionally impactful rolling world premiere production at Central Square Theater through November 29 – Power’s life of twists and turns is presented in contrast to that of Clare Schroeder, the oldest of Walter Schroeder’s children and the first woman to serve on the Waltham Police Department, in a split-screen stage style that brings the women face to face only once.

Power – who lived first under the assumed name Mae Kelly and later, and longest, as Alice Metzinger, the stolen identity of a deceased baby with her same date of birth – is the primary subject of the single-act, 95-minute two-hander, which was first presented by Trinity Rep in Providence earlier this fall and which, after its CST run, will move to Vermont’s Northern Stage in February 2027.

Under the movingly realized direction of Curt Columbus, who this year completed a 20-year stint as Trinity Rep’s artistic director, Power takes the stage first in a fascinating performance by Rebecca Gibel that transitions through the various periods in Power’s life.

In 1993, that life takes another turn as a depressed Power decides it is time to come clean by revealing herself to her family and friends, after striking a deal with federal authorities to turn herself in and serve an 8–10-year sentence for manslaughter, with the possibility of parole. When a Massachusetts judge declines to honor some of the specifics of her deal – including that she serve her sentence at a corrections facility near her family in Oregon – Power is imprisoned at MCI Framingham.

These scenes show that while Power may have been ready to face justice, she wanted it on her own terms. That Power views her actions through the prism of her own self-interest is demonstrated in a prison call she makes to her son back in Oregon and also revealed in her reaction to the judge’s decision that she will not be able to profit in any way from her role in the murder for 20 years. In 2013, Power self-published her autobiography, “Surrender: My Journey from Guerilla to Grandmother.”

While the playwrights have focused much of this story on Power, they also give equal time at center stage to Clare Schroeder, given a fiercely dignified portrayal by Rachael Warren who, like Gibel, is a resident company member at Trinity Rep. Warren hauntingly conveys Clare’s anger and grief as well as the warmth of her memories of her father, capturing his hokey humor and his selfless devotion to his family.

An-lin Dauber does double duty here as both scenic and Costume Designer. The tall, metal-framed backdrop of the set holds everything from a prominently placed semi-automatic rifle to an array of televisions broadcasting coverage from 1970 to 1993, and Dauber’s costumes capture the play’s various periods. Lighting designer Christina Watanabe and co-sound designers DJ Potts + and Kaileykielle Hoga also contribute to the production’s mood, especially in its more fraught moments.

Power’s destiny was shaped by world events while Schroeder’s life was changed forever by the events of a single autumn day at a bank branch not far from the housing project where she lived, events which left she and her siblings fatherless. The two women’s only in-person encounter, at Power’s parole hearing, provides the play with a charged climax.

Power’s story as she sees it is detailed in her book. Clare and the Schroeder family, however, have lived lives out of the headlines. In 1973, Walter Schroeder’s brother, Detective John D. Schroeder was shot and killed in the line of duty while attempting to prevent an armed robbery at a Lower Mills pawn shop. One Schroeder Plaza, the site of Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury, is named in their honor, and the highest honor for bravery and courage a Boston Police officer can earn is the Schroeder Brothers Memorial Award.

Photo caption: At top, Rachael Warren as Clare Schroeder, and at middle, Rebecca Gibel as Katherine Ann Power, in scenes from the Central Square Theater production of the rolling world premiere of “The Getaway Driver.” Photos by Nile Scott Studios.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 19% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 7% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone