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American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University announced that the public mural Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling by Problak is now on view at the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance, with finishing touches to be added over the next several weeks. It spans multiple exterior walls at 175 North Harvard Street in the Lower Allston neighborhood of Boston.

Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling is the first work of art to be created both at and for the A.R.T.'s new home. It invites viewers to consider how shared stories forge intergenerational connections and evolve across space and time: from idea to action and into collective experiences. Measuring 212 linear feet, 52 feet in height, and 11,000 square feet total, Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling is the largest piece of public art on Harvard's campus.

“From the outset of our work with our architects from Haworth Tompkins, we discussed how A.R.T. could use this building to extend its impact to the community beyond our traditional theatergoing audience,” said Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus. “I was very inspired by the idea of the building as a canvas—a two-dimensional stage—where A.R.T. could share art with the broader community and honor Allston's rich legacy as a hub for art, especially murals.”

Several Haworth Tompkins projects incorporate work by artists into their designs, most notably the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool, England, for which the firm won the Royal Institute of British Architects Stirling Prize for Excellence in Architecture in 2014.

In July 2025, A.R.T. announced that it had commissioned Boston based visual artist, organizer, and community builder Dr. Rob “Problak” Gibbs to create a mural for the Goel Center's north façade and adjacent walls. Problak is best known for his nationally acclaimed Breathe Life series of murals that is considered to have transformed Boston's cultural landscape, as well as for being the first local and Black artist to paint the coveted Dewey Square Mural on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, Breathe Life 4 ToGetHer. Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling comprises works #9 and #10 of the series.

To develop the mural, A.R.T. and Problak convened community visioning workshops in September 2025 in various neighborhoods of Boston, as well as Cambridge and Malden. Every workshop also included artists whose work is exhibited in each community.

“Art is typically categorized as two- or three-dimensional—for me, there is a fourth dimension: the shared story. That is what makes the mural or theatrical experience live on, long after it's created,” said Problak when the commission was announced.

At the workshops, residents of all ages shared stories about Boston's past, present, and future. These conversations informed the mural's central theme of creativity as a shared process—one rooted in listening, exchange, reflection, and collective possibility. As part of his process to translate the workshop conversations into design sketches, Problak wrote “A Love Letter to Boston,” a poem reflecting on the stories he heard and the images they inspired:

…What does this city mean to you?

The answers didn't come back the same

They all carried something familiar

So we wrote it down…

Carried by a new generation

Led by a young voice in motion, a child in art

Elevated, unmeasured, not defined by limitation

But by direction

…Because Breathe Life was never just about walls

(it was about circulation)

it was about energy

it was about moving something felt

before it's fully understood

This piece will be that in motion…

In August 2026 Problak and assistants Victor “Marka27” Quiñonez, Jeff Henriquez, and Lee Beard began painting on the west-facing surface. The project has been managed by Liza Quiñonez and Gina Latham.

“Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling is a portal into championing the multitude of other creators that will also have their voices not just heard, but amplified,” said Problak. I utilized this as an opportunity to example our collective commonality over our differences. A mirror."

"I arrived with my team every day just like the laborers who were still assembling the building, confidently showing up through varying degrees of wind and weather, navigating the delicate dance between equipment, deadlines, and personalities, defying doubt. My team has been moving with me strong since the days of writing graffiti on abandoned train trestles, now here we are in the Ivy League. This mural is a testament to the power of persistence, and a launchpad into what is possible,” said the artist.

“We work best in collaboration and love to partner with artists to explore opportunities for embedding public art within the building fabric, and our dialogue with Problak brought a truly fresh perspective,” said Haworth Tompkins architect Tom Gibson. “We are thrilled at how Rob's breathtaking mural welcomes visitors to the neighborhood from both Cambridge and Boston as it unfolds across the surfaces of teaching and rehearsal spaces, activating both external and internal views.”

“Problak's Breathe Life series is a masterpiece in visual art storytelling,” said A.R.T. Associate Artistic Director Dayron J. Miles. “Our city is so alive with stories of our past, realities of our present, and hopes for our future, which the mural captures so beautifully. It is such a privilege for A.R.T. to give one of the largest stages at the Goel Center—the façade of our building—not only to Problak, but to Boston.”

The David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance contains interconnected, adaptable multi-use spaces designed to support creativity and embrace future change. The center will anchor Harvard's growing arts presence in Allston, a neighborhood recognized as a thriving hub of innovation and creativity where neighbors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and artists.

The A.R.T. received its certificate of occupancy to the Goel Center in October 2026. A ribbon cutting marking the Goel Center's public opening will be held Monday, April 5, 2027.

In May 2027, A.R.T. will welcome audiences to the world premiere of Life on Mars, a space oddity with the music and lyrics of David Bowie conceived and created by A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Randy Weiner, directed by Paulus, and produced by special arrangement with the David Bowie Estate, Unigram, and Warner Music Group.

Photo Credit: G.Ortiz Photography



Photo Credit: G.Ortiz Photography

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 22% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% 5 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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