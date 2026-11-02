Pilgrim Festival Chorus to Present Four-Concert Holiday Series in Plymouth

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​Pilgrim Festival Chorus, a 100-member South Shore community chorus representing more than 20 regional communities, presents a four-performance holiday concert series at The Church of the Pilgrimage, 15 Town Square, Plymouth. The series opens with the winter concert, “Seven Joys of Christmas: Music to Celebrate the Season,” on Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 6 at 1 pm and 4 pm, and concludes with a community event, “Celebrate! Messiah and Carol Sing,” on Sunday, December 20 at 4 pm. The choral concert is led by Artistic Directors William B. Richter, conductor, and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, organist. The community sing-along “Messiah” is led by William B. Richter, director, and Michael Eaton, organist, with members of Pilgrim Festival Chorus as soloists.

The concert includes a wide range of carols and seasonally themed music by well-known composers Felix Mendelssohn and Ralph Vaughan Williams, as well as delightful contemporary music by Elaine Hagenberg, Shawn Kirchner, and Eric Whitacre. The centerpiece of the concert is Kirke Mechem's 1964 suite of carols from different countries, “Seven Joys of Christmas,” which focuses on the various “joys” that come with this festive season.

Mechem wrote the suite for a college chamber choir in San Francisco comprised of freshman singers, only one of whom had ever sung in a chorus. He set aside the challenging program he had planned and arranged carols instead.

Previously held out of town, “Celebrate! Messiah and Carol Sing” is PFC's community event returning to Plymouth this season, a collaborative undertaking among singers, community members and volunteer soloists, singing Part I (and the “Hallelujah” chorus) of George Frideric Handel's “Messiah,” one of the world's best-known choral works. First performed in Dublin in 1742, “Messiah” remains a favorite of singers and audiences worldwide. Led by PFC members, the audience becomes the chorus. Scores are available to borrow, or attendees may bring their own, and the afternoon includes a sing-along of seasonal favorites. Attendees are welcome to sing or just enjoy listening.

Tickets for “Seven Joys of Christmas” are $25 general admission and $20 for seniors and students over 18. Tickets for “Celebrate! Messiah and Carol Sing” are $10. Children ages 18 and under and Card to Culture attendees are admitted free to all performances.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming