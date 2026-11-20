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Music Worcester is presenting jazz pianist Jason Moran performing Duke Ellington: My Heart Sings January 8 at Worcester’s BrickBox Theater at the JMAC.

A genre-crossing pianist and MacArthur Fellow, Moran performs his program dedicated to Duke Ellington in My Heart Sings. He reimagines the extraordinary legacy of Ellington’s jazz masterworks for solo piano in a “climb up Mount Ellington.” Jason Moran served as Artistic Director for Jazz at The Kennedy Center from 2011-2025, and teaches at New England Conservatory of Music.

He is a performer of intimate jazz sets like this My Heart Sings program; a composer of scores for films Selma and 13th; and a visual artist with exhibits at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The January 8 performance continues a theme running through Music Worcester’s 2026-2027 Season of celebrating American performing arts legacies, including those of Ira & George Gershwin, Martha Graham, and Margaret Bonds.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 10% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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