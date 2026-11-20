"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Pianist Jason Moran to Perform DUKE ELLINGTON: MY HEART SINGS at Worcester’s BrickBox Theater
The performance will take place on January 8, 2027.
Music Worcester is presenting jazz pianist Jason Moran performing Duke Ellington: My Heart Sings January 8 at Worcester’s BrickBox Theater at the JMAC.
A genre-crossing pianist and MacArthur Fellow, Moran performs his program dedicated to Duke Ellington in My Heart Sings. He reimagines the extraordinary legacy of Ellington’s jazz masterworks for solo piano in a “climb up Mount Ellington.” Jason Moran served as Artistic Director for Jazz at The Kennedy Center from 2011-2025, and teaches at New England Conservatory of Music.
He is a performer of intimate jazz sets like this My Heart Sings program; a composer of scores for films Selma and 13th; and a visual artist with exhibits at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
The January 8 performance continues a theme running through Music Worcester’s 2026-2027 Season of celebrating American performing arts legacies, including those of Ira & George Gershwin, Martha Graham, and Margaret Bonds.
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